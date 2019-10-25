Entering last season, the main question around the Western Kentucky women's basketball team surrounded the replacement of 52 percent of scoring from Ivy Brown and Tashia Brown, but with 86 percent of the offensive production returning this winter, the focus early in the preseason has been on the defensive end and rebounding.
Less than a week away from an exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan and less than two weeks from the regular-season opener at Louisville, the Lady Toppers' offensive execution is still a work in progress.
"I'm not frustrated by any means with our effort, our energy. I really want us just to be more efficient, a cleaner-playing team, fewer fumbles, fewer dropped balls, those things," WKU second-year head coach Greg Collins said at the team's media day at E.A. Diddle Arena on Friday. "When we clean those things up, I think we have a chance to be a really good team."
What's helped is the fact that the Lady Toppers return the majority of last year's team that reached 20 wins for the seventh straight season and made a run to the third round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament. Collins has said throughout preseason he's been impressed with the team's chemistry.
"Probably the biggest positive is we're doing a much better job of working to get each other good shots and that was a big change from last year. I feel like there were a lot of situations last year where one player had the ball and we had four more players watching them until they got the ball," Collins said. "We worked on that last year, but it just didn't really click. I think, even though we're not as efficient as I want us to be or we're not as sharp as I'd like for us to be right now, I think we're still a better team and we're working."
The group of returning talent is led by senior Dee Givens and junior Raneem Elgedawy, who were both voted Preseason All-Conference USA by league coaches. Givens, a C-USA All-Conference First Team member last season, led the Lady Toppers with 17.6 points per game. Elgedawy, C-USA All-Conference Second Team selection, was second on the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game.
The team is still awaiting the return of Alexis Brewer (11.4 points per game) from offseason shoulder surgery, but brings back senior point guard Whitney Creech, C-USA All-Freshman Team honoree Meral Abdelgawad and Sherry Porter.
"I think we're still getting better every day. I think it's something we still need to progress in, but I think it's something that we take very serious in practice," Creech said. "It's something coach Collins points out every day, just taking care of the ball and executing the offense. Every day we're working on cutting those turnovers out and getting more assists."
Creech, who turned the ball over only 51 times in 35 games last season, averaged 6.1 points per game. She's the KHSAA all-time leading scorer with 5,527 points in her career at Jenkins High School and Collins would like to see her take advantage of more opportunities when the opposing defenses allow.
"In our practice I call that 'free money.' I say, 'We'll take all the free money we can find and we'll come back and work for it later,' " Collins said. "I need her to go find some of those kind of opportunities."
The Lady Toppers have also added a freshman class that includes De'Myla Brown, Hya Haywood and Tori Hunter, as well as transfers in Sandra Skinner, Bree Glover and Fatou Pouye, who joins the team after playing at NJCAA-level South Georgia Tech and Collins believes could have a big impact with her ability to hunt rebounds and guard one-through-five.
Collins has been pleased with practice early this season, including three 5 a.m. sessions leading up to Friday's media availability. The team will take the weekend off and host Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition Oct. 30 before traveling to Louisville for the regular-season opener Nov. 5.
"I sense that from them, that they think they're ready to play. They probably sensed from me that we're not ready to play, that I wish we had 10 or 15 more days to practice, but the truth is we're going to get our exhibition in next week on Halloween and then the following Tuesday we'll be back up in Louisville and play them," Collins said. "Those days are going to get here regardless, obviously, and I like our preparation, I like our effort and our energy."
