Western Kentucky’s most experienced position group is getting a big challenge in mentality and approach halfway through fall camp.
The theme so far of WKU’s defensive front controlling the line of scrimmage has tested a combination of schemes, technique and mental approach to the offensive line. The Hilltoppers are rotating a number of players in that group in addition to all five who returned as starters from 2018.
“We’re just getting the right mentality and finding exactly who we are, and we’re getting there,” redshirt junior center Seth Joest said. “We had a really good day (Wednesday), so we’re going to find it. Finding our angles and small things here and there with plays and formations and things like that, nothing too crazy.”
Joest anchors the five up front after starting all 12 games in 2018 at center. Flanking him on the right side that entire season was guard Jordan Meredith and tackle Miles Pate. Tyler Witt also started all 12 games at left guard while Parker Howell played the last nine games at left tackle for the injured Cole Spencer.
The only lineman WKU graduated was R.J. Scaife, and 12 total offensive linemen will return in the trenches.
“You can’t express how thankful you are when something like that happens,” first-year offensive line coach Mike Goff said. “Guys have been in the fire and guys have understanding of what it’s like to be in a game situation. They help guys along or replace somebody or fill in.”
Sophomore Mason Brooks played in seven games last year and has switched back-and-forth in between rotations at left and right tackle. Goff mentioned Brooks, redshirt freshman Gunner Britton and redshirt sophomore Preston Mixon as those making early impressions.
“I enjoy that lots of people can get reps and get better,” Brooks said. “To have an O-line that rotates and can keep people fresh, I think it’s rare and really cool that we have that. … The comfortability of playing next to each other, we all know how each other play. In addition, we’re a really close-knit group and we do everything together.”
Goff gave credit to WKU’s defensive line for pushing his group. Noting that practice is the only time they’ll see the likes of defensive ends DeAngelo Malone and Juwaun Jones or tackles Jaylon George and Jalen Madden, the 12-year NFL veteran likes putting his veteran group against that talent.
“Does it make it more frustrating and do I have more gray hairs? I sure do, but that’s part of it and it’s a great experience for them to go against those guys. For us to see this week in and week out is a challenge to see this on a daily basis. It allows us to practice a lot of different schemes and not everybody has the schemes we have.
“We’re not where I want us to be, but they accept every day as a challenge. ... Anybody can come out and have one good day, but really good teams and offensive lines stack that back-to-back-to-back.”{&end}
