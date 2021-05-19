Western Kentucky senior pole vaulter Nikki Ogorek was named to the Conference USA Women’s Track & Field All-Academic Team, the league announced Wednesday.
She’s the program’s first C-USA track & field all-academic team selection under WKU director of cross country/track & field Brent Chumbley.
Ogorek holds a 4.0 grade-point average through her senior year as a double major in visual arts (concentration in graphic design) and user experience with a minor in digital advertising. She’s been on the WKU president’s list for each of her seven completed semesters at WKU. Ogorek was named a College Sports Information Directors of America academic all-district selection in 2020.
The Bloomington, Ill., native was most recently named to the C-USA commissioner’s honor roll and given the C-USA commissioner’s academic medal. She also serves WKU as co-chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and just finished a stint on the leadership team for C-USA’s SAAC.
The senior competed in all 10 meets for the Lady Toppers between the indoor and outdoor season. She recently cleared a season-best 3.58 meters at the C-USA Outdoor Championships on Saturday where she finished 16th in the women’s pole vault competition.