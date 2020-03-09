Kyran Jones reverted back to routines he established in high school, Jake Ohmer came back to the city where his college career started and Georgetown is still the team to beat in the NAIA.
The No. 1 seed Tigers added two pieces this year that served their special ties to Bowling Green, so it was only fitting that Georgetown win another Mid-South Conference championship the first time the city played as tournament host.
The reigning NAIA national champions added another piece to their title defense by defeating Thomas More College 88-72 in the conference tournament championship Monday night at Bowling Green High School.
Ohmer, who spent his first two years of college basketball at Western Kentucky, scored the opening baskets of each half and finished with 11 points. Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds in a return to the floor where he led Bowling Green to a state championship three years ago.
“I didn’t plan on losing,” Jones said. “I didn’t lose in high school and I didn’t plan on losing here tonight.”
Georgetown, ranked No. 2 nationally in the latest NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 poll, showed off its defensive strength by turning 17 Thomas More turnovers into 26 points.
Jones and Ohmer have been central to the Tigers (30-2) getting back to the 28-team NAIA national tournament that begins March 18-19. Their starting roles compliment the three other starters, Chris Coffey, Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway who led the Tigers to a national championship last year under head coach Chris Briggs.
“Been cool playing with three kids that already won the national championship, so you know what we’ve got and where we can go,” Ohmer said. “I like being able to know that.”
Jones is a redshirt freshman who was surprised to learn the conference tournament would be played in his hometown.
Jones has started 26 games as a freshman, averaging 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 22 points against Campbellsville on Feb. 22 and had 15 points against Shawnee State (Ohio) on Sunday.
Jones helped Bowling Green to a 36-2 record and the school’s first state championship in 2017. He was the team’s third-leading scorer at 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-5 forward was in shock when he learned the tournament, which was held in Pikeville the last two years, would not only be coming to Bowling Green, but his alma mater.
The Mid-South Conference announced a deal with Bowling Green Independent Schools last April to bring its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to Bowling Green High School.
Between his pregame ritual of music, three prayers and stretching up and down the back hallway, Jones couldn’t have felt more at home.
“Really, everything came back,” Jones said. “The home crowd, people come to see you and everything comes back that used to happen. I remember what I was doing and what I did in high school, it reminded me of state and all the success we did have.”
Rather than attend a junior college, Jones and his brother, Tre, went to Believe Academy in Athens, Tenn., a prep school now known as Athens Prep.
“Prep is like AAU ball,” Jones said. “We had too much freedom. We had practice and stuff, but it’s totally different from college ball. (Georgetown) has been pretty good because it’s organized, unlike prep ball. At Georgetown we just play together, we don’t play selfish.”
Ohmer transferred to Georgetown in the summer after two years as a Hilltopper. The legend of Ohmer came into being when Rick Stansbury offered the Scott High School product a scholarship after he scored 106 points across three games at the 2017 Kentucky state tournament.
Ohmer had a few highlight moments in his career mainly as a freshman. He scored 15 points off the bench against Purdue in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis, then hit the game-winning 3-pointer the next night against Southern Methodist. Despite a concussion and broken nose later his freshman year, he ended his first season with appearances in 37 games and averaged 16.5 minutes and 5.6 points.
That time decreased his sophomore year by appearing in 28 of 34 games, averaging 10.9 minutes and 1.6 points, only scoring 45 on the season a year after he scored 209. He hit a career-high four 3-pointers against Charlotte on Jan. 3, 2019 and hit a key 3-pointer and had a block a few days before to help WKU beat then 15th-ranked Wisconsin.
“A lot of big experiences,” Ohmer said of his time at WKU. “Going to the NIT, playing for conference championships and all. I just had to do what was best for me.”
Ohmer announced his transfer in May and was eligible to play right away by choosing the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) route. He’s averaged 17 points per game and scored a season-high 28 points in the Tigers’ 59-58 win over Shawnee State in the tournament semifinals on Sunday. His former teammate at WKU, Taveion Hollingsworth, was in attendance to support Ohmer on Sunday night.
His season started off with the highlight of 25 points in an exhibition game at Kentucky in October, putting him back in Rupp Arena and the scene of his memorable stretch that jump-started his college opportunities. He’s also scored a combined 48 points in two games against Thomas More College, the school closest to his hometown of Taylor Mill.
“It’s a lot different, going to a different school and stuff that was a lot smaller,” Ohmer said. “I feel like going in there being able to play right away and being able to show what I can do, it’s just a better fit for me I feel like.”
