Old Dominion picked up a 3-0 shutout win at Western Kentucky in Conference USA women's soccer Sunday.
The match ended a lengthy homestand for WKU (6-4-1 overall, 2-2 C-USA), and the team will now hit the road for the first time since Sept. 1. The road trip features a Thursday match at UTEP and a Sunday match at FIU.
Old Dominion (7-3-2, 1-3 C-USA) got a goal from Megan Watts in the 40th minute. The Monarchs’ Morgan Hall then added a pair of goals early in the second half.
“We came out really flat,” WKU coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. “We had trouble finding any energy that we needed to compete with a really good ODU team. Every team in this conference is good and if you don’t come out with your A-game you put yourself in a position to struggle.”
WKU's Ambere Barnett and Victoria Mayo each had three shots in the match, with two of Barnett’s on goal. Chandler Backes added two shots and Kerragan Mulzer had one.
Anne-Marie Ulliac played all 90 minutes in goal for WKU and recorded fives saves.
Thursday’s match against UTEP (7-2-3, 2-0-1 C-USA) is set for an 8 p.m. CDT start. Sunday’s match at FIU (2-9, 0-4 C-USA) is set for noon CDT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.