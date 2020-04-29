Tom Bevington is hitting into the net at home, putting on the practice mat in his living room and playing nine holes when he can get a precious tee time. Mary Joiner is crafting mechanics of her short game the best she can within the new restrictions at local golf courses.
In comparison to other athletes at Western Kentucky, the golfers count themselves fortunate to still have the necessary resources to stay on top of their game. Like all other athletic facilities, WKU’s Philip Hatchett Golf Facility is closed, but golf courses around the country remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Golf is very fortunate since we still have the courses open,” WKU women’s golf coach Adam Gary said on a recent Zoom call with reporters. “Even the technology before this pandemic, we were able to video their swings and their swing coaches obviously have technology and access to golf courses. I guess the only difference is not having the competition.”
The men’s and women’s golf seasons were canceled in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The women’s team was in Florida and days away from hosting its own tournament when the news broke that the season was ending. The men’s team had just finished a tournament at Auburn days before it heard the official word.
But access to the sport is still available on an individual basis. Joiner, a Franklin native, still plays at courses in Bowling Green and her hometown.
Bevington went back home in the north Dallas suburbs and was asked to leave the chipping green he didn’t know was closed at his local course. WKU’s men’s captain said tee times at the course are limited to 15-minute windows to practice social distancing, which fill up quickly in the heavily populated community.
Both Joiner and Bevington are using the facilities because they plan to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to spring-sport athletes and return next season for WKU.
“I planned on getting a job and moving somewhere, then I gave it some more thought and to have the opportunity to play it again and finish my season on a better note, it would be hard to pass up,” Joiner said. “I’m excited to come back next year and try to end it on a better note.”
They’re the only ones out of WKU’s five seniors planning to return for 2020-21.
The rest include Linus Lo on the men’s side, then Abigail Smee and Bailey Tyree on the women’s team. The prospect of jobs and life after golf had already set in place before the season for some, which led multiple decisions of not returning.
“When I came to terms of it, I thought of the good times I had over the last four years and tried to be grateful instead of being sad about how it had ended,” Smee said. “It was especially hard last week when we were supposed to be playing our conference championship.”
WKU men’s coach Chan Metts said Lo was ready to try test the waters of turning pro. Bevington said he’s coming back to try and end the season the right way, plus the job market is cloudy with unemployment in the United States continually rising.
“Nothing is happening in the world,” Bevington said. “I don’t know who’s hiring and the professional gigs kind of stopped. College golf might be a place to be in the next year or so. I didn’t really want to pass that up.”
Metts and Gary both said the cancellation of a season didn’t so much as hurt what each team had going for them more so than it just hit pause. The only area the coaches believe the team will struggle in this time is the lack of tournament competition or opportunities to play 36 holes in one day.
The ability to keep working on swing mechanics may be most important. That opportunity is at least afforded to participants in the sport least affected by the virus.
“I’ve got guys that are going out and hitting their own balls,” Metts said. “That’s been my message. At some point, we will hopefully be back and the guys that use this time wisely and try to get every rep and everything they can out of every single rep, we have from now until the time it comes to play again, those are the teams that are going to be most prepared and most ready to hit the ground running in the fall and I expect the guys to do the proper work with what we have available now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.