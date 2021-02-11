The Western Kentucky softball team's weekend trip to compete in the Georgia Southern-hosted Bash in the Boro tournament has been canceled due to inclement weather in both Bowling Green and Georgia.
The Hilltoppers will now turn their focus to next weekend's Chattanooga Challenge from Feb. 19-21.
