ARLINGTON, Texas – The 100 Miles of Hate rivalry will return to Murfreesboro, Tenn., this fall.
Western Kentucky has had a hold on the series against Middle Tennessee in recent years, and the two are scheduled to face off again Oct. 15 at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.
The series is even all-time 35-35-1. The Hilltoppers have won six of the last seven games against the Blue Raiders, including three straight after a 48-21 shellacking last year in Bowling Green.
That game was the first career start for quarterback Nick Vattiato, and WKU’s defense spoiled the occasion by forcing seven turnovers. Middle Tennessee entered that game as the nation’s leader in turnovers gained and turnover margin.
Vattiato was one of several quarterbacks the Blue Raiders used last season. North Carolina State transfer Bailey Hockman started the first three games before deciding to step away from football. Chase Cunningham moved into the starting role, but the week before facing WKU suffered a season-ending knee injury against Southern Miss. Cunningham finished the year with 1,318 yards and 16 touchdowns on 110-of-176 passing with three interceptions, while Vattiato had 1,047 yards and seven scores on 115-of-171 passing and six interceptions – five came against WKU.
The two are competing for the starting job early in fall camp and will be working in a new air raid offense under Mitch Stewart, who joined the team in February as offensive coordinator.
“Chase, first, he’s a great young man. He’s a great team player, he cares about the team more than he cares about himself. He’s a really good leader for us. He’s healthy now and we’ll have good competition there at quarterback with him and Nick,” 17th-year Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said at the C-USA Football Kickoff at Globe Life Field in Arlington. “Nick finished out the year the last four games when Chase got hurt and did a nice job. He got better and had a really good spring. With Chase and Nick there at quarterback, I feel good about our situation there.”
The Blue Raiders averaged 29.8 points per game last year – good for fourth in the league – but Stockstill would like to see more production from his running backs.
Middle Tennessee was 10th of the 14 teams in C-USA last year at 123.8 rushing yards per game, but the last two years have relied on quarterbacks to supplement the run game – the team’s leading rusher last year had just 372 yards. Frank Peasant is the most experienced Blue Raider in the room, but Middle Tennessee has also brought in Joe Ervin from Kansas State and A’Varius Sparrow from West Virginia. The Blue Raiders are also tasked with replacing four regular starters along the line.
“We’ve been very inconsistent the last couple years in the running game and we’ve got to be a better running team. We’ve got to get better production,” Stockstill said. “A lot of that has to do with not just the running backs – it’s everybody involved. I feel really good about our running backs right now, our running situation. I like our offensive line. We lost a lot of guys there, but the guys coming back and the new guys we’ve got coming in, I think they’re going to be able to enhance that.
“We’ve got to be better, we’ve got to be more consistent, but at the same time, you’re not going to force the running game, you’re not going to force the passing game – you’re going to do whatever it takes to win the game and that’s the most important thing to me, is just win. Hopefully we’ll be able to run the ball better this year than what we have in the last couple years.”
Middle Tennessee was in the middle of the pack in C-USA defensively last year with 25.7 points allowed per game and atop FBS with 32 turnovers gained – one more than second-place WKU. The Blue Raiders lost their top four tacklers from a year ago but return defensive end Jordan Ferguson to highlight the unit. He had 58 tackles last year, including 16.5 for loss and nine sacks.
The Blue Raiders followed the loss to WKU last season with wins in two of their final three regular-season games after falling to WKU, before knocking off Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl.
The Oct. 15 game will be Middle Tennessee’s homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.{&end}