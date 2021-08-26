Editor’s note: This is part 10 of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part 10 features a look at Middle Tennessee. Part 11 will preview Rice.
The 100 Miles of Hate rivalry returns to Bowling Green in 2021.
Western Kentucky is scheduled to face off with a Middle Tennessee program that’s struggled in recent years Nov. 6 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The Blue Raiders played for the Conference USA championship as recently as 2018 but enter 2021 coming off back-to-back losing seasons.
“I’ve always sat here and said Conference USA, you can’t base your opinion of a team off last year because you don’t know what improvements they’ve made,” Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said in July during the C-USA virtual media days. “We had some transfers, guys come in – I don’t know how many transfers the other Conference USA schools had. Each team is going to be different. All I know is I’m excited about our team with what we’ve got coming back and the improvements that we’ve made.”
WKU has won the last two meetings between the two programs and five of the last six. Last year, the Hilltoppers spoiled Middle Tennessee’s homecoming with a 20-17 win at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium – its first victory in a rough start to the season.
This season’s meeting will give the Hilltoppers a chance to even the all-time series. Middle Tennessee currently leads 35-34-1, and if the 2021 meeting is anything like other recent games between the two programs, it’ll be another close contest. Nine of the last 13 meetings since 2007 – when the rivalry was renewed – have been decided by five points or fewer, and four of the last nine meetings have gone into at least double overtime. The Blue Raiders lead the series 20-15 in Bowling Green.
Middle Tennessee returns plenty of players as it tries to turn things around in the 16th season under Stockstill, whose 94 wins ranks third all-time in program history. The Blue Raiders have been bowl eligible 10 times under Stockstill and made eight bowl appearances, including four straight for the first time in program history from 2015-18.
Middle Tennessee returns nine starters on both offense and defense and three on special teams. It’ll need to replace its most influential player from the last two seasons in dual-threat quarterback Asher O’Hara, who transferred to Sacramento State in the offseason.
The Blue Raiders finished 10th in scoring offense in C-USA last season at 22.9 points per game, and hired Brent Dearmon as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January. Middle Tennessee also hired Stockstill’s son and former Blue Raider quarterback Brent Stockstill as wide receivers coach during the offseason.
Quarterback Chase Cunningham returns after appearing in three games and throwing for 73 yards last season, as does Mike Diliello, who appeared in one game, but the main competition for the starting position came to Murfreesboro via the transfer portal.
The Blue Raiders added Bailey Hockman, who spent the last two seasons at NC State and started his career at Florida State, where he arrived as a four-star recruit out of McEachern (Ga.) High School.
As part of the receiving corps is C.J. Windham, who had 331 yards and three touchdowns on 31 receptions last season, and also happens to be a former high school teammate of Hockman’s. Middle Tennessee also returns the two receivers to finish ahead of Windham statistically last year in Jarrin Pierce and Yusuf Ali.
Chaton Mobley is back after finishing as the team’s leading returning running back, and Amir Rasul – a former teammate of Hockman’s at Florida State – joined the team after opting out of the 2020 season, as did West Virginia transfer Martell Pettaway.
“We have to improve our running game overall,” Stockstill said. “Last year we averaged 135 yards a game rushing and only 66 of those came from the running back position. We’ve got to improve that area and I really like our running backs, where we are right now.
“ ... I feel really good about our running back situation. We’ll still get some quarterback runs, but not near like we’ve had the last couple years and we’ve got to get more balanced, maybe is the right word to say, with our running backs getting the majority of the rushing yards, and then we’ve got to improve our passing game – we’ve got to get more yards throwing the football.”
Pierce and Windham are both captains on the team, as are safety Reed Blankenship, defensive end Jordan Ferguson and linebacker DQ Thomas as part of a defense that Stockstill said he thought “dominated” the team’s first scrimmage this fall. The Blue Raiders finished 12th of the 13 C-USA programs to play last year in scoring defense, allowing 35.4 points per game, and total defense, allowing 446 yards per game.
Kickoff for the Nov. 6 game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.{&end}