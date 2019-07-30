The halfway point of Western Kentucky’s schedule will require uncommon discipline when facing a military academy.
The Hilltoppers have produced that effort with recent wins against either Army or Navy, but this year could offer a much tougher test than years past against The Black Knights.
WKU will welcome Army to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Oct. 12 for the first of a home-and-home series that will put the Hilltoppers in West Point, N.Y., in 2021. Army is coming off an 11-2 season and No. 19 ranking in the final Associated Press poll in 2018.
The FBS Independent team under Jeff Monken lost a road game at Duke and in overtime at Oklahoma last season, capping the year with a 70-14 thrashing of Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Monken was hired at Army five years ago, challenged to revive a program that had just one winning season over 17 years. He’s 35-28 overall with the academy, but 21 wins have come in the last two seasons.
The Black Knights' No. 19 ranking in the AP poll was the highest finish for the school since 1958.
That projects to be a much different team than WKU faced in 2013 and 2014. The Hilltoppers edged Army in West Point 21-17 in their first-ever meeting, the WKU thrashed the Black Knights at home 52-24 the next season. Army went 7-17 during those two seasons.
“What we’ve done in past seasons has nothing to do with what this team will do,” Monken told the Associated Press in April before Army’s spring game. “This team will decide what they’d like to accomplish and then decide how hard they want to work toward those goals.”
Monken will have his quarterback returning to lead that triple-option attack. Kelvin Hopkins Jr. led Army in rushing last year with 1,078 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing for 1,026 yards and six scores. The Black Knights will try to replace three other fullbacks that combined for nearly 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Army ranked second nationally last season in rushing yards per game (312.5) while its eight turnovers were the second-fewest in the country.
Hopkins Jr. will bring consistency to the offense while the defense looks to replace seven starters, which included a linebacker duo that combined for 126 tackles and 14 sacks. Elijah Riley and Jaylon McClinton lead the Black Knights secondary after combining for 109 tackles, 11.5 sacks and two interceptions last year.
WKU is one of three Conference USA opponents Army will face this fall, starting with the season opener against Rice and a road game at Texas-San Antonio.
Army 2019 Schedule
8/30 – Rice
9/7 – at Michigan
9/14 – at UTSA
9/21 – Morgan State
10/5 – Tulane
10/12 – at WKU
10/19 – at Georgia State
10/26 – San Jose State
11/2 – at Air Force
11/9 – UMass
11/16 – VMI
11/30 – at Hawaii
12/14 – Navy at Philadelphia, Pa.
