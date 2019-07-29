Editor’s note: This is part four of a 12-part series previewing Western Kentucky’s 2019 opponents. WKU will host Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 28. Tuesday will feature Old Dominion.
FRISCO, Texas – How the narrative has changed in Birmingham.
From a program shutdown to Conference USA champions, Bill Clark has coached Alabama-Birmingham through quite the rollercoaster in two seasons.
“I always say that’ll be in the movies someday,” Clark told the Daily News during the C-USA Kickoff Event.
Year 3 of UAB’s renaissance will have a different kind of transition, which is just another barrier for Clark to knock down. The Blazers lost 30 seniors from their C-USA championship team but will have 17 on the roster leading an overall young program in its third season since the university discontinued football for a two-year stint.
Clark was named the Football Writers Association of American Coach of the Year and the Blazers went 11-3 last year and won the Boca Raton Bowl. The C-USA Preseason Poll projects UAB to finish fourth in the C-USA West Division, albeit receiving two first-place votes.
“It’s kind of miraculous to go from we have no program to now we’re the conference champs,” Clark said. “It’s so awesome to be a part of it because our fans believed in us, our community believed in us and we fought to bring the program back and we were able to put a pretty good product out there for them, which makes it that much better.”
UAB will travel to Western Kentucky on Sept. 28 for the Blazers’ first conference game. The two schools haven’t met since a 42-39 WKU home loss in 2014, the last season before UAB canceled football.
In December 2014, UAB made the decision to shut down the program because of overwhelming financial subsidies. UAB donors, Clark and other Birmingham community leaders rallied to raise enough funds to reinstate the program in 2017.
UAB went 8-4 that season and then won the league title in 2019. With that resurgence has come upgraded facilities and a new stadium to be completed in 2021. The Blazers currently play home games at historic Legion Field.
“I was on the team in 2014 before they shut it down,” UAB center Lee Dufour said. “It’s been a wild ride for me. To see the success we’ve had in two short years, I didn’t expect anything less. … Ending the season conference champions and bowl champions, you can’t write it any better than that. We hit the ground running and we have a standard we set for ourselves and our team goals are to be repeat champions.”
Clark rebuilt UAB quickly with a slew of junior college players, but now wants a foundation of high school recruits to build the Blazers’ brand. He’ll work to replace four offensive linemen and three receivers on offense and six starters on defense.
The Blazers return running back Spencer Brown, who rushed for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns in a C-USA First-Team All-Conference campaign last year. They’ll also return quarterback Tyler Johnston III, who split time at the position last season with A.J. Erdely.
UAB’s defense will be led by cornerback Brontae Harris, the league’s highest rated corner in 2018 according to Pro Football Focus.
“I’ve been talking to them about it a long time,” Clark said. “Do you climb that mountain? Do you understand the bullseye is on you? Some of those guys end up on third base who didn’t really hit the triple. They were part of it and working in practice and stuff, but now you get to put on a UAB conference champions shirt and maybe you didn’t play a lot. The mantle has been thrown on them and I’ve been really proud of what’s happened since January.”
UAB 2019 schedule
8/29 – Alabama State
9/7 – at Akron
9/21 – South Alabama
9/28 – at WKU
10/5 – Rice
10/12 – at UTSA
10/19 – Old Dominion
11/2 – at Tennessee
11/9 – at Southern Miss
11/16 – UTEP
11/23 – Louisiana Tech
11/30 – at North Texas{&end}
