Editor’s Note: This is the final edition of a 12-part series previewing Western Kentucky’s 2019 opponents. The Hilltoppers will host Middle Tennessee on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
FRISCO, Texas – Rick Stockstill looked in the Middle Tennessee quarterback room after the season and took very little time for personal reflection. For five seasons, he saw his son, Brent Stockstill, in that room while becoming MTSU’s all-time leading quarterback.
But the elder Stockstill knew what was to come and the challenge the Blue Raiders face on offense going into his 14th season as the head coach in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“Whoever plays hasn’t played much at all,” Stockstill told the Daily News at the Conference USA Kickoff Event. “Those guys will go through camp and hopefully one separates himself, but we’ll go as long as it takes for that to happen.”
Stockstill has a quarterback battle on his hands, which was an absent experience while having the luxury of his son piloting the offense as the starter for four seasons.
The Blue Raiders have a three-way battle at QB between sophomores Chase Cunningham, Asher O’Hara and junior college transfer Randall Johnson. They’ll try to replace Stockstill, who holds school records in seven categories that includes yards passing (12,495) and touchdowns (106).
O’Hara played in two games for the injured Stockstill last year, completing 9 of 20 pass attempts for 114 yards and an interception. Cunningham appeared in four games and attempted one pass.
Johnson is a junior who threw for 2,800 yards and 28 touchdowns as a sophomore at Reedley College in California.
Whoever wins that job will be thrown into the fire along with a mostly new offensive line, with Josh Fannin and Amir Luckett the only two returning starters. That QB will also have the services of senior standout receiver Ty Lee, who is on the cusp of breaking every major receiving record at MTSU. Chaton Mobley returns after leading the team in rushing (660 yards) as a freshman.
“I really like what we’ve got coming back, they just haven’t played much,” Stockstill said. “I like the offensive line and we have some tough guys and good leadership. They haven’t played, but we’ll have a chance to be a good group.
“Ty has had a really good career. He’s not a fast guy, but he’s quicker than he is fast. Makes plays in space and it’s a comforting level having him out there. … I think if we can stay healthy, we’ve got a chance to be as good at running back and receiver as we’ve been the last couple of years.”
Where questions loom on offense, Stocktill can rest in a defense coming off its best year since 2009. The Blue Raiders allowed 24.7 points per game and 19.3 points against C-USA opponents.
Linebacker Khalil Brooks and 2018 leading tackler safety Reed Blankenship lead six returners on defense.
Defensive tackle Malik Manciel leads a line unit that allowed just 165.1 yards per game.
“It’s good to be that crutch,” the three-year starter Manciel said. “There’s going to be a point on offense, defense or special teams where someone is going to make the team go. Putting it on us to make the team go, I think we like that challenge.”
The reigning C-USA East Division champions were picked to finish fourth in the division this season. The Blue Raiders open against Power 5 opponents for three of their first four games, starting with a trip to Michigan and a home game against Duke on Sept. 14. MTSU will travel to Iowa on Sept. 28 before starting conference play.
Middle Tennessee 2019 Schedule
8/31 – at Michigan
9/7 – Tennessee State
9/14 – Duke
9/28 – at Iowa
10/5 – Marshall
10/12 – at Florida Atlantic
10/19 – at North Texas
10/26 – FIU
11/2 – at Charlotte
11/6 – Rice
11/23 – Old Dominion
11/30 – at WKU{&end}
