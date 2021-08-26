Editor’s note: This is part 12 of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part 12 features a look at FAU. Part 13 will preview Marshall.
A familiar face will be on the sidelines at Houchens-Smith Stadium for Western Kentucky’s final home game of the 2021 season.
Except he’ll be on a different side of the field in Bowling Green than people are used to seeing.
Former Hilltopper player and coach Willie Taggart will bring his Florida Atlantic team to WKU on Nov. 20. It’ll be WKU’s senior day game.
“Really excited about our football team – a football team that I have a better understanding of going into this season,” Taggart, FAU’s second-year head coach, said in July during Conference USA virtual media days. “The guys have had a wonderful offseason with no issues and working really hard and seeing a lot of gains in the weight room from a strength and speed standpoint. Really good offseason for our coaches and players getting to know each other.”
Taggart starred at quarterback for the Hilltoppers from 1995-98, setting 11 program records during his time, and had his jersey retired Oct. 23, 1999. In each of his last two seasons, Taggart – who was recruited by Jim Harbaugh to play for his father, Jack – was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top player in I-AA football. He’s one of just four in the program to have his jersey retired, and he also was inducted into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
For the following eight years after his playing career, Taggart worked as an assistant coach at WKU. During the 2002 national championship season, he was co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
He went to Stanford to work as the running backs coach for three seasons under Jim Harbaugh before returning to WKU ahead of the 2010 season as the program’s 17th head coach. The Hilltoppers, playing in the early part of the transition to becoming an FBS program, entered the season on a 20-game losing streak and dropped its first six games of the season.
WKU finished 2-10 that fall, and followed it with a 7-5 mark in 2011 to become bowl eligible for the first time. The Hilltoppers went 7-5 the following season and were invited to the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl – the program’s first bowl invitation – but Taggart accepted the head coaching position at South Florida and departed before the game was played.
The Hilltoppers went 8-4 in 2013 under Bobby Petrino, 8-5 in 2014 under Jeff Brohm and 11-2 in the 2015 regular season under Brohm. WKU, ranked 25th in 2015, was matched up with Taggart and South Florida for the 2015 Miami Beach Bowl and won 45-35.
“Willie left here – and I don’t mind saying it – he left some really talented football players,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said the week before FAU’s 10-6 victory over the Hilltoppers last season. “Coach Petrino was able to play with those guys and when coach Brohm became the head coach and I was here, some of those guys were still here. I like to think we recruited well, too, when I was here and coach Brohm was here, but that just shows you the foundation that (Taggart) built. He will always have a very fond place in the heart of Western Kentucky.”
Before last year’s meeting – his second game against WKU since he was the program’s head coach – Taggart wasn’t treating the game with his former team any different than other games.
“It’s going to be like any other game,” Taggart said the Monday before the Nov. 7 game. “But I’m with the Owls, baby. ... Trust me, they’re not going to be sentimental about beating us.”
It was part of FAU’s 5-4 season in which it struggled on offense but was stout on defense. The Owls finished last in the league in scoring offense at 18.9 points per game – just below WKU’s 19 points per game – but were second in the league in scoring defense, allowing 17.4 points per game. The Owls return all 11 starters on offense and 10 on defense.
“I’m not (surprised), because of what I mentioned earlier how I inherited a group of young men that love being around each other, they love playing with each other, they love hanging out with each other, they love eating with each other, they just love being around,” Taggart said during C-USA virtual media days. “I really wasn’t too concerned about having a mass group of guys wanting to leave, one, because of their relationship with each other, but also the culture that we’re building here and guys wanting to be a part of what we’re building here and feel good about being a part of what we’re building.”
FAU hired Michael Johnson as its co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after he most recently served as Mississippi State’s wide receivers coach in 2019. He’ll be coaching his son, Michael Johnson Jr. – a redshirt freshman quarterback that transferred from Penn State.
The Owls finished second in C-USA’s East Division last season and were picked to do so again this fall. FAU did lose defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt but hired Mike Stoops as his replacement. He’ll be the program’s sixth defensive coordinator in the last six years.
FAU leads the all-time series 9-3, including a 5-1 mark in Bowling Green. The Owls have won four straight in the series, and WKU’s last win over FAU came in 2016 in Boca Raton.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.{&end}