Editor's Note: This story is part-three of a 12-part series previewing each opponent on Western Kentucky's 2019 schedule. Monday will preview Alabama-Birmingham.
The Cardinals and Hilltoppers will play in Week 3 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 14.
LOUISVILLE – Despite Western Kentucky and Louisville each having one of their worst seasons in 2018, the game that reignited the anticipated in-state rivalry provided one of the year’s closest contests for either squad.
The Hilltoppers had a chance to force overtime but fell 20-17 at Cardinals Stadium. Now WKU has payback on its mind as it’ll get to play host this fall, albeit at a neutral site out of state.
“We just want to come out every game and get the win,” WKU defensive back Beanie Bishop told the Daily News at WKU’s alumni event Wednesday night at a Louisville Buffalo Wild Wings. “It’s just going to be like a revenge game somewhat when we have a lot of Louisville players on the team, so they can get bragging rights over their friends.”
Bishop is one of 10 Louisville natives on WKU’s roster and remembers how the Hilltoppers led for all but five minutes of that game in front of 54,923 in attendance. WKU led 14-3 at halftime and gave up the lead on a Dae Williams touchdown with five minutes left. Ryan Nuss attempted a 51-yard field goal as time expired.
At the moment, the tight contest in Week 3 appeared as a glimpse of hope for a WKU team under Mike Sanford trying to get the season turned around a week after losing to FCS opponent Maine at home.
But the Cardinals were also in a down spiral. That win against the Hilltoppers and a victory over Indiana State (FCS) would be the only wins for Louisville in a 2-10 season. The Cardinals became the first Power 5 team ever to allow 50 points or more in five straight games – including 66 to Georgia Tech – and fired Bobby Petrino before the season concluded.
WKU also fired Mike Sanford after the season, pitting the two programs with two new coaching staffs when they play part two of the three-game series this fall. The Hilltoppers have Tyson Helton at the helm and Louisville hired Scott Satterfield from Appalachian State to revamp its program.
WKU will be the home team when the two schools meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 14 for a 3 p.m. kickoff. The Hilltoppers are 1-1 at the NFL venue, both against the Kentucky Wildcats. WKU last played there in 2013 and defeated UK 35-26 in the season opener of Bobby Petrino’s only season coaching the Toppers before jetting back to Louisville.
The Hilltoppers will return to play in Louisville in 2020 to conclude the series.
“I’d love to be able to play a Louisville or Kentucky every year,” Helton said back in June. “I think it’s great for the state and great for college football. I would love to see that happen. I’m ecstatic we get to play Louisville, a great Power 5 team and get to play them down in Nashville.”
Satterfield has a rebuilding project on his hands, starting with finding a starting quarterback between Jawon Pass or Malik Cunningham. The Cardinals return 17 starters overall, highlighted on offense with depth at wide receiver between Seth Dawkins and Dez Fitzpatrick and running back Hassan Hall.
Satterfield is expected to make Louisville’s offense more run-oriented than the team experienced for five seasons in Petrino’s pass-heavy system.
“This year we’re hoping that the run game we will bring to the table opens up the pass more,” Dawkins said at ACC Media Days. “We definitely run the ball more, we send guys in motion to check coverage. I feel like we’re not more so of a run-base. I feel maybe 60-40 run, but it will change game by game, of course.”
The Cardinals are projected to finish last in the ACC Atlantic Division and will open the season on Labor Day, Sept. 2, at home against Notre Dame.
“I think the first impression was that when I first saw these guys, they were obviously very hungry,” Satterfield said at ACC Media Days. “Had a bad taste in their mouth of what happened last year. They want to be good. … Our first thing we did, put our arm around them, loving them a little bit, here is the plan and here is what we have to do.
“We have a great core of leaders on our team, great guys that want to be good. They’ve worked extremely hard this offseason. I’m excited about getting them on the field and let’s see what we can do.”
Louisville 2019 Schedule
9/2 – Notre Dame
9/7 – Eastern Kentucky
9/14 – at WKU (Nissan Stadium)
9/21 – at Florida State
10/5 – Boston College
10/12 – at Wake Forest
10/19 – Clemson
10/26 – Virginia
11/9 – at Miami
11/16 – at NC State
11/26 – Syracuse
11/30 – at Kentucky
