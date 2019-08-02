Editor's Note: This is part nine of a 12-part series previewing Western Kentucky's 2019 opponents. The Hilltoppers will host Florida Atlantic Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. on ESPN+. Sunday will feature Arkansas.
FRISCO, Texas – The hype around Florida Atlantic’s celebrity-status head coach lasted for one season before reality came crashing down.
The Owls flourished as a result of Lane Kiffin’s unlikely coaching trajectory into Conference USA with a league title in 2017 and an Associated Press Top 25 finish.
That honeymoon period ended quickly to a 5-7 record last season, and now Kiffin must rebuild.
“I think last year was very humbling for them,” Kiffin said during the C-USA Kickoff Event. “I think besides the Oklahoma game, we were ahead in every single game we played. That just shows you the talent is there to be really good, we just didn’t put it together.”
FAU caught lightning in a bottle when it hired Kiffin as the head coach when he was offensive coordinator at Alabama. The Owls went 11-3 and undefeated in conference play, ending the year with a 50-3 thrashing of Akron in the Boca Raton Bowl played on their home field.
Excitement generated around the 2018 home opener at Oklahoma quickly humbled expectations. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, the Sooners thrashed the Owls 63-14 and FAU mustered five wins the rest of the way.
FAU’s 2019 opening slate won’t provide any breaks either, with a trip to Ohio State and the home opener against UCF.
“We obviously didn’t handle that really well and didn’t play up to that,” Kiffin said. “I said it a year ago at the time that it’s not always good to have all that because it creates a lot of problems when players think you’ve got people talking about them going to bowl games at this time of year.
“It causes a lot of problems because as soon as you don’t perform well, they can’t go there anymore.”
The Owls return three offensive linemen, a quarterback and two receivers as starters, but most of its production from 2018 came from running backs Devin Singletary and Kerrith Whyte Jr., who both left college early and were drafted into the NFL. Singletary was the C-USA MVP and led the FBS with 32 rushing touchdowns on 1,920 yards. He finished his career as FAU’s all-time leading rusher and has the sixth-most rushing touchdowns in FBS history.
The duo of Singletary and Whyte combined for more than 38 percent of FAU’s total offensive production. Quarterback Chris Robison was the third leading rusher last year with 211 yards while completing 63 percent of his pass attempts for 2,533 yards.
Singletary and Whyte scored all four of FAU’s touchdowns in a 34-15 win over Western Kentucky last November in Boca Raton, Fla. The Hilltoppers will host FAU on Nov. 2.
Kiffin will likely look to fill that backfield role with James Charles or BJ Emmons, who played for Kiffin as a freshman at Alabama before transferring to FAU.
“Those guys are hard to replace,” Kiffin said. “Kerrith leaving early, I don’t think anyone was expecting that to happen – the backup running back leaving early. So, things just create different opportunities for people. When you lose players like that – it’s not just that position – other players have to step up and play better at outside receiver because we may not have that same production at running back.”
Robison will have a reliable target in veteran tight end Harrison Bryant, who as a three-year starter has 1,133 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Where the offense falls short, the Owls defense should make up for it with six key returners. Linebacker Rashad Smith led FAU last season with 86 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and a team-high four interceptions. Cornerback James Pierre started all 12 games and leads all returning defensive backs with 55 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups.
“I would like to think defensively we have a lot of good players up front and a lot of incoming guys,” Kiffin said. “I’d like to think there we help out the offense that doesn’t have a lot of experience in positions.”
Florida Atlantic 2019 Schedule
8/31 – at Ohio State
9/7 – UCF
9/14 – at Ball State
9/21 – Wagner
9/28 – at Charlotte
10/12 – Middle Tennessee
10/18 – Marshall
10/26 – at Old Dominion
11/2 – at WKU
11/9 – FIU
11/23 – at UTSA
11/30 – Southern Miss
