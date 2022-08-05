Editor’s note: This is part five of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part five features a look at Troy. Part six will preview UTSA.
Jon Sumrall will return to Kentucky in October.
The former University of Kentucky co-defensive coordinator was named head coach at Troy in December and will bring his Trojans to Bowling Green to face Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Sumrall is tasked with turning around a program that hasn’t seen a winning season since going 10-3 in 2018 – it went 5-7 in 2019, 5-6 in 2020 and 5-7 last season – but he’s been working to change the culture since taking the job.
“Our current program, I believe there’s a lot of enthusiasm and excitement around what is building within the walls and on the practice fields with our young men,” Sumrall said at the Sun Belt Conference Media Days. “Since getting hired in December and really being on the job full time – I got hired in December and then went and coached in our bowl game in December with the University of Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl and showed back up on campus at Troy full-time Jan. 4 – we have been hard at work of establishing the daily standards, the core values and the culture of what we want our program to look like, the rhythm and the routines with which we are going to operate.”
Sumrall was a three-year letterwinner at middle linebacker for Kentucky from 2002-04 and later served as a graduate assistant with the program before stops at San Diego and Tulane. The Huntsville, Ala., native had his first stint at Troy from 2015-17 under Danville native Neal Brown. He was part of two bowl victories, and in 2017 as part of a school-record 11-win season, the Trojans beat LSU in Baton Rouge, La., on the way to the SBC title. He went to Ole Miss as a linebackers coach for a year before returning to Kentucky in 2019.
“I think we’re all a product of the experiences we’ve had previously,” Sumrall said. “I’m very fortunate to have served at Troy under Neal Brown – a dear friend of mine. Neal I rely on heavily – I’m not too afraid to ask for help if I’m unsure on something and want to seek advice. Neal is a very pivotal mentor in my life.
“Then Mark Stoops, who I had the privilege of working for the last three years – I believe it doesn’t get much better in college football than Mark Stoops. You look at what he’s done at Kentucky. The year before he got there, they went 2-10 and lost 40-7 to Vanderbilt at home, and all he’s done the last four years is won 10 games twice in a season. I think I’ve got two really quality mentors that are currently FBS sitting head coaches, both at the Power Five level, that have done it the right way.”
Despite the struggles the last few seasons, expectations are higher this season. Troy was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt West Division and led the conference with five first-team preseason all-conference selections.
Troy averaged only 22.8 points per game last season, which was tied for 102nd of 130 FBS teams. Offensive lineman Austin Stidham and receiver Tez Johnson were preseason first-team selections on offense, but the Trojans are trying to find their starting quarterback for the fall. Gunnar Watson has 16 career starts – he played in eight games, throwing for 1,613 yards and eight scores last season – and the Trojans also brought in redshirt freshman Peter Costelli – a four-star transfer from Utah. Sumrall went strong in junior college recruiting since his arrival, adding four offensive linemen from junior colleges since its spring game in April.
Defensively, Troy allowed 26.1 points per game last season. Defensive linemen Javon Solomon and Will Choloh were preseason first-team all-conference selections, as was linebacker Carlton Martial, while lineman Richard Jibunor and defensive back TJ Harris made the second team. Martial led the team with 127 tackles last season and Solomon had 11 sacks. Troy was especially strong on third downs defensively last year, only allowing opposing offenses to convert a third of the time – the 14th-best mark in the country.
“This defense, I see a lot of upside to us in the future,” Martial said at the SBC Media Days. “I see 11 guys on the field that want to get to the ball and that’s a recipe for greatness. I’m looking forward to this and I’m pretty sure coach Sumrall is looking forward to coaching us this year.”
The Oct. 1 game will mark the first meeting between former SBC foes. WKU is 2-9-1 all-time against Troy, but the two haven’t played since the Hilltoppers’ last season in the conference in 2013. The Trojans won the last meeting 32-26 in Bowling Green on Oct. 26, 2013.
WKU will dive into the meat of its C-USA schedule following the contest with Troy. It’ll play six straight league opponents before heading to Auburn Nov. 19, starting with UTSA on Oct. 8 in San Antonio.{&end}