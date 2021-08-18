Editor’s note: This is part five of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part five features a look at Michigan State. Part six will preview UTSA.
After having to face UT Martin, Army and Indiana in its first three games of the 2021 season, Western Kentucky's nonconference schedule doesn't get any easier.
The Hilltoppers will head to East Lansing, Mich., to face Michigan State on Oct. 2 at Spartan Stadium in the school's homecoming game before heading into Conference USA play the following week.
"The early part of the season, that's a tough schedule, but we like playing in those big games," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said in July during the Conference USA Kickoff Show.
In addition to wanting to come out on top in those games and be a part of the national conversation, the Hilltoppers are hoping they can help prepare the program – and that it can stay healthy – for a shot to make a run in C-USA play, which begins against UTSA – one of the top teams in the West Division – the following week.
"At the end of the day, though, we've got to be ready to play conference play. We've got to be healthy. Our first conference game of the season is UTSA at home," Helton said Aug. 3 at the team's media day. "No matter what happens in our preseason, nonconference games, we have to be positioned, ready to go to try to make a conference championship run."
But the Hilltoppers are hoping to head into league play with a win.
The meeting will be the first ever between the two programs and will mark WKU's first regular-season trip to the state of Michigan since a 17-14 loss at Eastern Michigan in 1971.
Michigan State is coming off a 2-5 season in 2020 in which it played only against fellow Big Ten teams. It showed the capability to win big games, and with victories over then-No. 13 Michigan and then-No. 8 Northwestern, it became one of three teams last season with multiple regular-season wins against AP top 15 teams.
Despite a poor record last year after back-to-back 7-6 seasons, second-year Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker feels like his program has made strides in the offseason.
"We have gained ground in our program," Tucker said July 23 at the Big Ten media days. "Since the end of the season our objective was to aggregate marginal gains across the board in our organization. ... Everyone get a little bit better. Do your job a little bit better. You add that up and that's how you get better fast and that's what we have to do. I feel the momentum in our program in every aspect."
Michigan State struggled offensively and defensively in the shortened 2020 season. It finished 116th of 127 teams – two spots behind WKU – in scoring offense at just 18 points per game, and was 100th in the nation in scoring defense at 35.1 points allowed per game. Both marks were worst in the Big Ten.
The Spartans lost 22 scholarship players to the transfer portal in the offseason – the second-most among Power Five schools – but brought in 33 new scholarship players, including 15 transfers. He believes those additions will help Michigan State have a better 2021 season.
"We need to gain ground. We're behind. We're playing catchup," Tucker said. "The competitiveness of our roster, that has increased tremendously because of recruiting. Guys know that they're going to have to bring it each and every day in order to get on the field, and that's what we want. Guys are embracing that. They know they're getting better. They know they're going to have to compete. We're just going to keep our head down and continue to go to work. We do have a chip on our shoulder. We really do. We have got a lot to prove."
The Spartans return 74% of their production from last season, which ranks 10th in the Big Ten. Jordon Simmons and Connor Heyward return after leading Michigan State with 219 and 200 yards on 56 and 65 carries, respectively, but neither found the end zone rushing. The Spartans also added Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III and Auburn transfer Harold Joiner III.
Quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who started six games and threw for 1,090 yards and eight touchdowns last year, has transferred to Northern Illinois, but Payton Thorne, who played in four games with one start at QB and threw for 582 yards and three touchdowns, is still with the program as a redshirt sophomore. Michigan State also brought in Temple transfer Anthony Russo and the two are in a competition for the starting job. Two of the top three receivers – Jayden Reed and Ricky White – are still on the roster.
Michigan State lost some of its top defensive players, like linebacker Antjuan Simmons and cornerback Shakur Brown. The Big Ten has been known for its defensive, hard-nosed, blue-collar style in the past, and the Spartans are hoping second-year defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton can help turn things around on that side of the ball to get the program back to playing Michigan State football.
"When you think about Michigan State, think about Michigan State football, you think of tough, hard-nosed, physical, meat and potatoes, not a lot of French pastries, all-weather football. That's what Michigan State football is all about," Tucker said. "Rugged, lunchpail, it's a working program. It's for the people. It's for the fans. There's a certain brand of football that's expected at Michigan State. We recruit to it. We coach to it. That's our culture. That's what we have to look forward to this fall."
Kickoff for the Oct. 2 game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.