Editor’s note: This is the final part of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part 13 features a look at Florida Atlantic. To read previous previews, visit bgdailynews.com/sports.
ARLINGTON, Texas – Western Kentucky closed the 2021 season in Boca Raton, Fla., on a high.
The Hilltoppers put on an offensive clinic to beat Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl and cap off a 9-5 season that also included a Conference USA East Division title.
WKU will return to south Florida to close the 2022 regular season against Florida Atlantic, after snapping a four-game losing streak to the Owls last year in Bowling Green.
FAU is coming off a disappointing finish to a 5-7 2021 season. The Owls lost their final four games against Marshall, Old Dominion, WKU and Middle Tennessee to finish fourth in the C-USA East Division standings and were not bowl eligible, but they hope to turn things around in the third season under head coach Willie Taggart – a former WKU quarterback and coach.
“We started off fast and kind of fell off at the end and I think having more competitive depth is going to help that,” Taggart said at the C-USA Football Kickoff at Globe Life Field in Arlington. “Also doing a good job of coaching our guys the right way and putting them in a position to make plays and then holding our players accountable to doing the things that they say that they want to do when they come to FAU.
“They all want to win championships, they all want to be great players, they all want to go to the league. Well, holding them accountable to doing the things day-by-day to get there – I thought so much in the past we focused so much on winning a championship, and that’s the ultimate goal, but we skipped the process and what it takes to win a championship. It’s really important. We’ve been focusing a lot on our team, on day-by-day and just winning that day and focusing on that day and doing the things that it’s going to take in order to win a championship when the time comes.”
The Owls were voted fourth – behind UTSA, UAB and WKU – in the C-USA predicted order of finish, as chosen by media who regularly cover the league. C-USA eliminated divisions for the 2022 season.
FAU’s offense ranked 10th in C-USA last year at 25.4 points per game, after ranking last in the league the year prior at 18.9 points per game. Brent Dearmon was hired as the program’s offensive coordinator in January and the Owls will return a leading quarterback candidate for the first time since 2014 as N’Kosi Perry enters his second year with FAU after transferring from Miami. The 6-foot-4 graduate student threw for 2,771 yards and 20 touchdowns on 210-of-346 passing with seven interceptions last year. He also rushed for 149 yards and four scores on 107 attempts.
FAU returns three of its top four pass catchers from 2021 in LaJohntay Wester, Je’Quan Burton and Johnny Ford.
Ford, a running back, also led the team on the ground with 831 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 131 attempts. The Owls have seven returners on the offensive line that have started at some point with the program, and they also brought in Brendan Bordner, who started five games with Rutgers last year.
“(Returning offensive players is) very important when you talk about consistency, and then when you can have your quarterback back back-to-back – it don’t get any better than that. I’m really excited about that,” Taggart said. “Seeing the growth in N’Kosi this offseason and the work that he put in, it’s night and day from the time he got here. When he’s like that, everybody else is going to follow him and they’ve been following him.”
Defensively, FAU will be led by new coordinator Todd Orlando. The Owls allowed 25.8 points and 409.3 yards per game last season, after allowing just 17.4 points per game in 2020. Defensive lineman Evan Anderson and defensive back Teja Young were FAU’s defensive players included in the C-USA Preseason Watch List. Young had 59 tackles, three interceptions and five breakups last year, plus a forced fumble. Anderson had 40 tackles, with eight for loss and a sack.
The Hilltoppers walloped FAU 52-17 last season to snap a four-game losing streak to the Owls. FAU holds a 9-4 all-time series lead against WKU heading into the Nov. 26 meeting – the final between the two teams before the Owls make the move to the American Athletic Conference.
“We’re always focusing on FAU no matter what and putting ourselves in the best position to be successful no matter where we’re at, but where we’re at right now, we’re in Conference USA and we’re trying to be the best football team in the conference,” Taggart said. “We know we have a tough schedule ahead, a challenging schedule ahead with some really good football teams in this conference. To be thinking about anything other than these schools that are in our conference this year and winning a conference championship this year, we’d be selling ourselves short and not respecting any team in our conference if we do anything other than that.
“We’re focused on Conference USA, we’re focusing on trying to represent Conference USA the best way we can and, more importantly, the focus is on doing the work we have to do to be able to put ourselves in a position to win the Conference USA championship.”
Kickoff for the regular-season finale is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Houchens-Smith Stadium, and the game is set to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.{&end}