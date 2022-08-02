Editor’s note: This is part three of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part three features a look at Indiana. Part four will preview Florida International.
Western Kentucky will get a second shot at a Power Five program.
After narrowly falling to Indiana in front of a record crowd at Houchens-Smith Stadium last season, the Hilltoppers will get a bye week before traveling to Bloomington, Ind., to face the Hoosiers on Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium in its third game of the season.
"First two games will be challenging, you get a bye and then you go to Indiana," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said at the team's media day. "We had a close game with them last year and they'll be a good football team."
Indiana's 33-31 victory over WKU last season was one of only two victories in a disappointing season for a program coming off a 6-2 season the year prior, and it was the last victory the program has recorded.
"Our team has been working hard since January," Indiana coach Tom Allen said at Big Ten Media Days. "The bottom line is things didn't go the way we wanted them to go in 2021, and when that's the case, you do one of two things. You either feel sorry for yourself, or you sit there and do a thorough evaluation of everything that you do, which is what we began in January and had a chance to go through that process, make changes, add some new players to our team, add some new staff to our program, and then allow us to get back to work, and that's what we've done."
The Hoosiers return 14 starters – four on offense, seven on defense and three on special teams. Indiana did not have any players on the Big Ten's 10-member 2022 preseason honors list selected by a media panel, and the Hoosiers were predicted to finish last in the East Division in Cleveland.com's annual preseason poll of media members covering the league – no poll is conducted by the conference.
Offensively, the Hoosiers bring back starters in Matthew Bedford, Luke Haggard and Mike Katic along the offensive line and D.J. Matthews Jr. at receiver. Indiana – which averaged just 17.2 points and 289.7 yards per game last season – is tasked with finding its starting quarterback after having Michael Penix lead the team in recent seasons when not dealing with injury. Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak lead the competition heading into fall camp. Tuttle played in six games and threw for 423 yards and two touchdowns on 45-of-87 passing with five interceptions last year, while Bazelak transferred from Missouri, where he threw for 5,084 yards, 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions from 2019-21. He played in 24 games and started 20 during that time.
"I'll say that we will go through this process of evaluating our guys – and I will say by design we came out of spring football and felt like there wasn't a clear guy to name, so didn't do that," Allen said. "But I love the competition piece to the process and to be able to have to prove it every single day all summer long now into fall camp.
"Obviously we'll have a starter named before the opener, but the bottom line is that, once that person is named, he'll be the starter. Not expecting a dual situation, but at the same time, as we saw last year and we learned up close and personal, that things happen, injuries happen, and you'd better have more than one guy that's going to be able to be your starting quarterback in your program. So, I feel like we have that with several individuals."
Indiana returns seven players from a defense that allowed 33.2 points and 384.1 yards per game last season, but lost its top two tacklers in Micah McFadden and Raheem Layne, but bring back its third-leading tackler from 2021 in Cam Jones at linebacker. The Hoosiers also picked up transfers at linebacker in Jared Casey from Kentucky and Bradley Jennings Jr. from Miami to help bolster a position on defense Allen believes will be a strength.
"That's a room to me that's critical for our team to be able to play at a high level defensively, and I always evaluate our linebackers by two key things. You've got to be a leader, and you've got to produce," Allen said. "It's about leadership and production. That's what that position demands, and that's what I expect those guys to do."
WKU is 0-4 all-time against Indiana, but the program has had some success against Power Five programs during its FBS era. With a 45-19 victory at Arkansas in 2019, Helton became the program's fourth head coach during that timeframe to beat a Power Five team. Jeff Brohm beat Vanderbilt in 2015, Bobby Petrino beat Kentucky in 2013 and Willie Taggart beat Kentucky in 2012.
The Hilltoppers open the season Aug. 27 at home against Austin Peay, travel to Hawaii the following week and have a bye week before facing Indiana. Kickoff against the Hoosiers is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.