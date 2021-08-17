Editor’s note: This is part three of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part three features a look at Army. Part four will preview Indiana.
While its opener against UT Martin will be the first showing for a revamped Western Kentucky offense, its second game might be the one of the biggest tests that unit will face all season.
The Hilltoppers head to West Point, N.Y., to face Army at Michie Stadium on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, after the Black Knights had one of the best defenses in the nation last season.
“Our second game of the year is the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. That’s going to be a huge game for us,” Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton said in July at Conference USA media days. “I know a lot of people will be watching. It puts us in a great arena on a great platform for people to see us. That’ll be a big game.”
The Hilltoppers hope to showcase a new offense now under the direction of Zach Kittley in their Sept. 2 opener against UT Martin at Houchens-Smith Stadium after struggling to move the ball last season. WKU finished 12th of the 13 Conference USA teams to play in 2020 in scoring offense with 19 points per game, as well as total offense with just 290.3 yards per game.
At the other end of that, Army was one of the top defensive teams in the nation in 2020 and is hoping to improve those numbers this season.
The Black Knights allowed the fewest yards per game – 275.3 – and had the second-best scoring defense among FBS teams. It’s 14.8 points allowed per game were only behind Marshall’s 13 points per game allowed.
“I think having this offseason and having spring practice and the summer meetings that are permitted by NCAA allowed us to install more, so I’m excited about the defense,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said on the July 22 edition of “This Week in Army Football.” “Hopefully we’ll improve. I hope we can play better than we did last year. We were the No. 1 defense in the country a year ago – it’s hard to improve on that – but we’ve got to try to be better.”
Some of that has to do with its offense – Army had the sixth-best time of possession in the country last year. The Black Knights’ offense averaged 317.8 yards per game, with 273 yards per game coming on the ground – the fourth-best mark in the country.
Quarterback Tyhier Tyler led the rushing attack with 578 yards – plus five touchdowns – on 139 attempts in seven games. Army held its first scrimmage of the fall Saturday, and Tyler took the first snaps at the position, but Monken is excited about the experience in the quarterback room and said on the July 22 show there was no clear No. 1 heading into camp, and that they may play multiple quarterbacks like last year.
“I may feel as good about our quarterback situation right now as I have since I’ve been here. We’ve just got so many guys that have experience,” Monken said on the show. “Tyhier Tyler has started games, Christian Anderson has started games, Jabari Laws has started games, Cade Ballard has started games, Jemel Jones has played. I just really think we’re in a good place with having some guys that are experienced.
“I don’t know how dynamic or talented each one of them are comparing one to another. They all have things that they do really well and they’re all really tough and they’ve been great competitors for us, and I think there’s going to be really good, healthy competition there which will help them all perform better.”
Army received two points in the preseason Associated Press poll released Monday and 13 in the preseason coaches poll. It is coming off a 9-3 season in which its only losses were at Cincinnati, at Tulane and against West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl. Army opens the 2021 season Sept. 4 at Georgia State.
WKU is 3-0 all-time against Army, including a 17-8 win over the Black Knights in Bowling Green in the 2019 season when the Hilltoppers won by “actually Army-ing Army,” in the words of then-defensive tackle Jaylon George. WKU had a 38:07 time of possession, much more than Army’s 21:53.
The Hilltoppers also won in West Point 21-17 in 2013 under Bobby Petrino in the first meeting between the two programs, and 52-24 in 2014 under Jeff Brohm in Bowling Green.
Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.{&end}