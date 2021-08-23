Editor’s note: This is part nine of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part nine features a look at Charlotte. Part 10 will preview Middle Tennessee.
Western Kentucky’s eighth opponent of the 2021 season had a similar experience in 2020 as its seventh opponent.
After back-to-back road games at Old Dominion and FIU, the Hilltoppers return to Houchens-Smith Stadium for an Oct. 30 homecoming game against Charlotte.
Like FIU – the Panthers played only five games last season, losing them all – the 49ers struggled to get on the field last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finished the season 2-4.
“It’s exciting to be talking about a season and it’ll be even more exciting when a game is scheduled to actually be able to play the game on that day – that will be a win in itself,” Charlotte coach Will Healy said in July at the Conference USA virtual media days. “You look back as a head football coach and you say, ‘Anything that happens in your program is my responsibility.’ When these guys have nine games canceled and 12 games we fully game planned for that we did not play – it’s my responsibility, and what could I have done differently to make sure that these guys have a different experience because that’s not even close to what I would want it to look like.
“Learned a lot. You hope that you’re not going through the same thing again, but I think you can’t just throw it out the window. There’s a lot you can learn.”
After last year’s struggles, Charlotte is hoping to get back on track in the third season under Healy. After a successful stint as Austin Peay’s head coach, Healy and Charlotte set program records for most wins (7), most conference wins (5) and most home wins (5) in 2019, when it also played in the program’s first bowl game.
The 49ers beat only North Texas and UTEP last season. Charlotte didn’t play the entire month of November, and after several times being rescheduled, lost to WKU on Dec. 6 at Jerry Richardson Stadium to end the season – a Dec. 11 game against Marshall was canceled.
It was the best offensive game of 2020 for a WKU program that struggled to move the ball and score last year. In the Hilltoppers’ 37-19 win, they rushed and threw for 218 yards. Dakota Thomas had a breakout performance, leading WKU’s receivers with 78 yards on five receptions in his first game action at the college level.
“I think there were times last year when it kind of caught us by surprise when we actually did get to play a game, and I don’t know if I did a great job of mentally preparing our guys to play a game on Saturday because I was so consumed with telling them everything that was going on during the week, especially when you get to the second or third game canceled, it’s like, ‘Man, these guys need to know every rumor, every situation that’s going on, every positive test, every contact trace,’ and I think I filled their minds with all of that so much that I don’t know if I did a good job of preparing them to go play in a game,” Healy said.
“I’ll say going 2-4 and having nine games canceled is not a great student-athlete experience – not even close – and I take that personally. I’ve lost sleep about that. But I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of the character of a football team than I was a year ago.”
Charlotte does return some talent from a group that finished fifth in C-USA in scoring offense and total offense at 27 points and 377.7 yards per game.
The 49ers have seven quarterbacks on their roster, including redshirt senior Chris Reynolds, who threw for 1,305 yards and eight touchdowns on 96 of 175 passing last year as the team’s starter for its six games. The former walk-on is on watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award entering the season. He is second all-time at Charlotte in career passing yards with 5,042 and in career passing touchdowns with 36, and has single-season records from 2019 in passing touchdowns with 22 and passing efficiency at 153.6.
The 49ers also brought in Texas A&M transfer QB James Foster, who was a four-star prospect out of Sidney Lanier (Ala.) High School, according to ESPN.
Reynolds’ top target in 2020 – Victor Tucker – returns after catching 30 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but the 49ers need to replace Tre Harbison and Aaron McAllister – their top two rushers last year. Charlotte does return redshirt senior running back Calvin Camp, the team’s fourth-leading rusher last year who has played primarily on special teams, and the 49ers brought in Iowa junior transfer running back Shadrick Byrd.
Charlotte returns Tyler Murray to help anchor the defense after the 6-foot-2, 215-pound redshirt senior linebacker led the team with 49 tackles and two interceptions last fall after sitting out in 2019 to satisfy transfer rules after coming from Troy.
“I understand, I’m the first one to tell you, I know that there’s a lot bigger things in life than football, but as a head football coach, when you want an experience for your guys and you just want to see them smile and be happy, last year was a difficult year to do that,” Healy said. “I’m looking forward to being able to get back on track. I’m proud of our guys for how they responded throughout the entire 2020 year. I know any time we lose a football game around here it’s unacceptable, but I cannot be more excited about the team we have coming back, the leadership we have coming back.”
WKU leads the all-time series between the two programs 3-1, including wins in back-to-back games. The Hilltoppers won the last meeting at Houchens-Smith Stadium 30-14 in the team’s 2019 homecoming game. WKU is 55-31-3 all-time in homecoming games.
Kickoff for the Oct. 30 game is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.{&end}