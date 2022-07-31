Editor’s note: This is part one of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part one features a look at Austin Peay. Part two will preview Hawaii.
Western Kentucky will get an early start to the 2022 football season.
The Hilltoppers open the fall with a Week 0 game Aug. 27 against Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast nationally by CBS Sports Network.
"I love we get to open at home. I really enjoy that," fourth-year WKU head coach Tyson Helton said at the team's media day. "We've got a great fan base. I always think the first game of the year here is awesome. I love being in that environment. Austin Peay will come here. We're one of the first college football games of the season. I think it's a nationally televised game, so that'll be great to get our brand out there."
It'll mark the third time under Helton the Hilltoppers, who are coming off a 9-5 campaign that saw a Conference USA East Division title and Boca Raton Bowl victory last year, have opened the season against an FCS opponent. WKU introduced a high-powered offense last year with a 59-21 blowout victory against UT Martin, and fell to Central Arkansas in 2019 in Helton's first game at the helm. The Hilltoppers opened a COVID-delayed 2020 season with a loss at Louisville.
Like the Hilltoppers, who are dealing with a reshuffling conference the next two seasons, Austin Peay has been undergoing conference changes.
The Governors announced last fall they would be making the move from the Ohio Valley Conference to the ASUN conference beginning this academic year. The ASUN will also feature Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State and North Alabama in football this season.
"This league wants to be the best FCS conference in the country and we want to be the best FCS team in the country," Austin Peay third-year head coach Scotty Walden said at ASUN media day. "That's what we're striving to do every single day. That is why we're in this league right now."
Austin Peay was one of the top FCS teams as recently as 2019, when it advanced to the FCS quarterfinals after struggling to put together winning seasons for much of the decade-plus prior. Walden was hired in November 2020, and the Governors have gone 10-7 since the start of the spring 2021 season FCS programs played due to the COVID-postponed 2020 fall season. Austin Peay went 6-5 last season and was second in the OVC with a 4-2 mark.
"I still tell people sometimes, 'Hey, I'm the head football coach at Austin Peay,' and they still think sometimes that's in Texas, and that's a problem for me, that's a problem for our program," Walden said. "We're still fighting to prove that we belong and we're fighting to prove that we belong with an elite group of coaches, an elite group of programs and we want to build a consistent winner here at Austin Peay State University."
Walden said at the ASUN media day that he wants his program to play a "fearless, fast and physical" brand of football that won't back down from anybody. He says the program has signed 15 three-star recruits the last two years, and that while those on the outside looking in might consider his players "a bunch of no-names" currently, but "we've got a bunch of guys that I think – I know – people are going to know their name here pretty soon because of the type of young men they are and type of players they are."
The Governors averaged 32.5 points per game last season, but are tasked with replacing quarterback Draylen Ellis, who threw for 2,626 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Ellis entered the transfer portal in April after being suspended indefinitely in January after violating team and athletics department policies, according to the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle. Sheldon Layman played in nine games last season, throwing for 353 yards and three scores, and returns this year. Austin Peay has six other QBs on the roster in Gerard Bullock, Skyler Locklear, Neyland Jean, Mike Diliello, Jake Johnson and Bryce Robinson. The Govs lost leading rusher Ahmaad Tanner, but return leading receiver Drae McCray, who was the team's lone offensive representative on the 29-man ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team.
Defensive back Shamari Simmons and defensive lineman Chuck Manning were the team's defensive representatives on the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team. Austin Peay allowed an average of 24.9 points per game last season.
The Governors were picked to finish fifth in the six-team ASUN by league coaches, but received one first-place vote.
WKU is 35-6-1 all-time against Austin Peay. The most recent meeting came in the 2012 opener, which the Hilltoppers won 49-10 in Bowling Green.