Editor’s note: This is part six of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part six features a look at UTSA. Part seven will preview Old Dominion.
The nonconference portion of Western Kentucky’s football schedule has garnered the most attention, and rightfully so with opponents like Army, Indiana and Michigan State among the team’s first four games.
Plus, WKU head coach Tyson Helton, as well as numerous staff and players, have talked about the need to take things one game at a time.
But despite the attention on the early going, the Hilltoppers have goals set – first and foremost, WKU wants to win the league title, before playing in and winning a bowl game.
The Conference USA portion of Western Kentucky’s schedule doesn’t get any easier after a tough nonconference slate. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open league play Oct. 9 against UTSA at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“I think the first home game – our first conference home game versus UTSA – they’re a really good football team and that’s going to be a good matchup for us,” Helton said in July in the Conference USA Kickoff Show. “Hopefully we can get a win there and get conference play off right. I’m really looking forward to that game. We need to be able to do good in that game.”
UTSA is one of two West Division teams on the Hilltoppers’ schedule – the other being Rice – and the Roadrunners are expected to contend for the West Division title. After a turnaround from back-to-back losing seasons in 2018 and 2019, the Roadrunners finished second in the division in 2020, going 7-5 overall and 5-2 in C-USA play.
UTSA’s two losses in league play came to eventual champion UAB – the favorite again to come out of the West – and FAU. Its other losses in the regular season came against BYU and Army, and it also fell to Louisiana in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
“We were picked last last year. We had zero kids on the preseason all-conference team. Almost last in the country,” UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor said in July at the C-USA virtual media days. “This year we’re picked much higher, have a lot of kids returning, so our mantra has been so far, ‘As the expectations rise, our culture has to rise and match that.’ “
The Oct. 9 meeting won’t be UTSA’s first league game, as it’s scheduled to host Middle Tennessee on Sept. 18. Its nonconference schedule features Illinois, Lamar, Memphis and UNLV.
Traylor has plenty of weapons returning after a turnaround in his first year at the helm, too, led by Sincere McCormick.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back has been tabbed as a preseason All-American and C-USA’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, after earning the top honors from an offensive player in the league a season ago. The junior rushed for 1,467 yards and 11 touchdowns on 249 carries last season – all program single-season records. His rushing yards led C-USA and ranked second in FBS.
“One of my favorite things that coach loves to say is, ‘Don’t eat the cheese,’ “ McCormick said at the C-USA media days. “Last year’s in the past. We have our standard and we’re trying to exceed our standards, go above and beyond. We went 7-5. It was OK, but we know we’ve got a lot more in the tank.”
Senior quarterback Frank Harris also returns after throwing for 1,630 yards and 12 touchdowns on 159 of 250 passing, as do leading receivers Joshua Cephus and Zakhari Franklin. UTSA’s 28.2 points per game ranked fourth in the league, and its 25.7 points allowed per game was sixth. Safety Rashad Wisdom returns after leading the Roadrunners with 95 total tackles and four interceptions – tied for the most total in C-USA last season.
UTSA’s Lucas Dean was tabbed the league’s Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year.
“We just don’t look at it the way most people do. I know it’s corny and ‘win the day,’ everybody kind of says that nowadays, but we really live it,” Traylor said. “It’s not just words on the wall. Those are words that are on our kids’ hearts.
“ ... We’re not going to get outside of that lane. We’re going to try to be the very best we can be tomorrow and keep repeating that, and we’re going to try to keep stacking those great days on top of each other and we trust that that’s going to be enough.”
The two programs have met once before – a 45-7 WKU victory at Houchens-Smith Stadium in 2014.
Kickoff for the Oct. 9 game is scheduled for 6 p.m.{&end}