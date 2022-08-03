Editor’s note: This is part four of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part four features a look at Florida International. Part five will preview Troy.
ARLINGTON, Texas – There’s no question the Florida International football program has faced its fair share of struggles the last two seasons.
The Panthers are coming off a 1-11 season last year, are just 1-18 since upsetting Miami late in the 2019 season and have been dwelling at the bottom of the Conference USA standings the last two years, but FIU is hoping a new day is upon the program with Mike MacIntyre now at the helm.
The Panthers are scheduled to make the trip to Bowling Green for a 2:30 p.m. game against Western Kentucky at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Sept. 24. The game will be the C-USA opener for both programs.
“We set a standard,” senior receiver Tyrese Chambers said at the C-USA Football Kickoff at Globe Life Field in Arlington. “I feel like every team has a high standard, and that’s what coach Mac came and did. I just want to take a moment to give him a shoutout because everything he said he was going to do, he definitely did. Not only did he talk about it, he actually was about it. We got new stuff in the weight room, new nutrition things and he hired a lot of great coaches and we’re just excited to build, man. We set a standard and that’s what we all are following right now.”
Chambers, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound Baltimore native, might shine light on positive changes around the program. He entered the transfer portal in November after the most prolific season from an FIU receiver but ultimately elected to return to Miami after picking up offers from several Power Five programs.
His reason for returning? “This guy,” he said, pointing at MacIntyre.
MacIntyre replaced Butch Davis at the helm and brings 32 years of experience in college coaching. He had previously served as head coach at Colorado from 2013-18 and San Jose State from 2010-12, helping lead turnarounds at both programs. He most recently served as defensive coordinator at Memphis, and before the stop at San Jose State was a defensive coordinator at Duke from 2008-09. He worked in the NFL as a defensive backs coach with the Jets in 2007 and with the Cowboys from 2003-06.
He said early on at FIU – as early as his first meeting with the team – one of the biggest keys was building trust with the players he had.
“I chose to come to FIU because I wanted to coach these young men. I wanted to be part of FIU,” MacIntyre said. “I wanted to be there. I was born in Miami. I love Miami. We vacation there. I’ve recruited there. I feel at home there – I really do. It’s been a great experience and I wanted them to understand that and I wanted them to know that they were special and I was going to do things to show them they were special, and that’s what we’ve been able to accomplish so far. We still have a ways to go, but we have made good strides.”
While Chambers’ return highlights the offense – he had 45 catches for 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, and was second nationally with 23.87 yards per reception – questions still remain about the offense. The Panthers averaged 20.3 points per game last season and enter the fall with a quarterback competition.
FIU brought in Duke transfer Gunnar Holmberg and returns Grayson James and Haden Carlson. Carlson has not seen any action in two seasons with the Panthers, while James played in six games and threw for 162 yards and a touchdown last season. Each took first-team reps on the first day of camp Monday, according to Eric Henry, who covers C-USA and FIU for Underdog Dynasty. The Panthers are without D’vonte Price at running back this season after being a key piece of the offense in recent seasons, and also will try to shore up their offensive line after allowing 41 sacks last season – the second-most in C-USA in 2021.
FIU allowed an average of 39.7 points per game, which ranked 126th of 130 FBS teams. The Panthers hired Jovan Dewitt as defensive coordinator to try to fix their woes on that side of the ball, and the team will make the change from a 4-3/4-2-5 base defense to a 3-4 that MacIntyre ran at Memphis, according to Henry.
In addition to the on-the-field issues MacIntyre is attempting to correct, he’s also trying to build the program as a whole with things like fundraising and getting more involvement from boosters and alumni. He says the school has already sold more season tickets this year than last.
“It’s not just one thing – it’s multiple things at one time,” MacIntyre said. “I said it the other day, you’ve kind of got to be like a politician. You’ve got to go shake hands, kiss babies – you’ve got to do more.”
Despite the changes, FIU was picked to finish last in C-USA this season. The Panthers open the season against Bryant, travel to Texas State and will come to WKU to open C-USA play after a bye week.
The Hilltoppers lead the all-time series 9-6 after a 34-19 victory last season in Miami. The Hilltoppers have won three straight against the Panthers.
But despite the recent struggles of the program and the last-place pick in the preseason poll, MacIntyre – with the help of newly-hired athletic director Scott Carr – believes the program could make strides for the future.
“The first thing and foremost that was special to me about FIU is football is important in the Miami, Broward, Dade area. It’s big-time important. It’s in the DNA. I’ve said that multiple times. It is. It’s not like that everywhere in the country. That was the first reason,” MacIntyre said. “The second reason was they’ve only played football for 20 years. It’s the fourth-largest school in America. It’s kind of the engine that runs the Dade area when you really think about it.
“I’m excited. There’s untapped potential there. We haven’t tapped it all yet – I agree with that – but that would be my job and Scott Carr’s job to do that. I think there’s a lot to build on there and excitement on that side of it with us. There’s a little fire burning. We have to blow fire on it, put gasoline on it and keep it growing, and when we do that there’s people there that will respond.”{&end}