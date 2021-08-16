Editor’s note: This is part two of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part two features a look at UT Martin. Part three will preview Army.
Western Kentucky will face several high-caliber nonconference FBS opponents early in its schedule, but before that, the Hilltoppers will get a test against an FCS foe.
The Hilltoppers are hoping to showcase a revamped offense now under the direction of Zach Kittley and quarterbacked by Bailey Zappe when it opens the season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium against UT Martin.
“Honestly, I’m excited for every game. UT Martin, I would say just to begin with just to see what we can do,” WKU offensive tackle Mason Brooks said Aug. 3 at the team’s media day when asked about what excites him with the team’s schedule. “I really feel like with Kittley’s offense and this defense we can open it up.”
With Army, Indiana and Michigan State looming the following three games before a Conference USA opener against UTSA, the Hilltoppers can’t afford to overlook its opponent from a lower division.
WKU hasn’t fared particularly well against FCS teams in recent history. Last season, the Hilltoppers narrowly escaped a home matchup with Chattanooga, 13-10. Tyrrell Pigrome threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Craig Burt Jr. with 1:21 remaining, and UTC’s Bryce Nunnelly returned the ensuing kick to the opposite end zone, only to have the play called back because officials ruled another player had signaled a fair catch.
In Tyson Helton’s WKU head coaching debut the season prior, the Hilltoppers lost 35-28 to Central Arkansas, and in the second game of the 2018 season it lost to Maine.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FCS season was moved to the spring, meaning the Skyhawks are coming off a shorter offseason – the program’s last game was April 11, when it beat Tennessee Tech 40-7. It capped off a 3-4 record, with all seven games coming against fellow Ohio Valley Conference schools.
UT Martin returns nine starters on offense and defense, and the program had six selected as Preseason All-OVC players with receivers Colton Dowell and Donnell Williams, tight end Rodney Williams II, offensive lineman Matthan Hatchie, defensive back Jay Woods and safety Deven Sims.
“We took off the rest of April, the rest of May – some of these guys, like Colton and Rodney, I couldn’t keep out of here in June, so they were back and ready to go – but the rest of the team didn’t get back until July 11, and I thought we needed that mental and physical break before we got ready to go,” UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson said during the virtual OVC media day in July.
“ ... I think the main thing for us – we’ve always got good skill. The running backs are back, the receivers are back and we’ve added some guys to it, but the offensive line, it’s the first time in several years that we have an experienced offensive line. The last couple of years we were kind of decimated with some injuries and had to just kind of fight through it, but that group, with all the experience they have, if they improve their level of play, then we’ll have a good football team.”
The Skyhawks do need to replace John Bachus at quarterback, however. He entered the transfer portal following a season in which he threw for 1,697 yards and 14 touchdowns on 155 of 264 attempts.
Dresser Winn saw the next-most action at quarterbacks last year, appearing in four games for UT Martin, and has been working his way back from an ankle injury sustained in the middle of the season. His competition for the starting spot, Keon Howard, was able to have more reps at the team’s first scrimmage Saturday. Howard transferred to UT Martin after three years at Tulane, and spent his first two seasons at Southern Miss.
“Finding out with the new quarterback – and we’ll get Dresser moving around next week some, so that’ll be good to get him back – now you just go a certain direction based on your personnel, the kids that have kind of risen to the top, and that’s who you become, and then the personnel will take the schemes a certain direction,” Simpson said Saturday after the scrimmage. “That’s what we’ll be working on the next week, and by the end of the week we’ll start looking forward to the first opponent.”
UT Martin was fourth in the OVC in scoring offense this spring with 25 points per game, and was second in scoring defense, allowing 22 points per game.
The two programs haven’t met in over two decades, and WKU holds a 4-0 all-time record against UT Martin. The Hilltoppers won four consecutive season openers from 1997-2000 by a combined score of 196-17. In the last meeting, WKU scored 71 points – its third-most ever in a single game – in a shutout victory.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.{&end}