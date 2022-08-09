Editor’s note: This is part eight of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part eight features a look at UAB. Part nine will preview North Texas.
ARLINGTON, Texas – The UAB football program has a new leader this fall, but the expectations haven’t changed.
The Blazers, now under the direction of Glasgow native Bryant Vincent after the retirement of Bill Clark this summer, were picked to finish second in Conference USA and received eight first-place votes.
Western Kentucky will welcome UAB to Houchens-Smith Stadium for a Friday night game Oct. 21. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.
“To be able to lead this Group of Five program and UAB, who I feel like is one of the top Group of Five programs in the country, is a special opportunity for me and my family, and it’s one that I’m looking forward to,” Vincent said at the C-USA Football Kickoff at Globe Life Field in Arlington. “I look forward to going back to Western Kentucky, close to my hometown, and playing the Hilltoppers.”
The game will mark the first time the Blazers have made the trip to Bowling Green since Sept. 28, 2019. That game began a turnaround for a program struggling to find wins – after claiming back-to-back league championships in 2015 and 2016, the Hilltoppers lost five of their final six games in 2017 under Mike Sanford and went just 3-9 in 2018. Tyson Helton was hired to lead the Hilltoppers the following year and, after a 1-2 start – including a loss to FCS Central Arkansas to open the season – WKU beat UAB 20-13. The Hilltoppers finished that season 9-4 with a First Responder Bowl victory over Western Michigan.
UAB finished that season as C-USA West Division champions – part of its three in a row from 2018-20. The Blazers won league titles in 2018 and 2020, and after falling in a close regular-season matchup to UTSA last year in the Alamodome – the Roadrunners scored a 1-yard touchdown with 3 seconds remaining to win 34-31 – in a game that decided the West, they’re hungry to get back on top. UTSA was the only team ahead of UAB in the C-USA predicted order of finish voted upon by members of the media that cover the league. The Roadrunners received 14 first-place votes after claiming the C-USA title last year with a victory over WKU.
UAB is hoping to carry momentum over from last year’s season concluding Independence Bowl win over then-No. 13 BYU – the highest-ranked opponent the program has come out on top against. It’ll be its last year in C-USA before moving to the American Athletic Conference.
UAB will have a new leader this year, however, with Vincent being promoted to interim head coach after Clark announced in June he would retire because of chronic back issues. Vincent was serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and enters his sixth season with the program – his first came in 2014, but he left when the program shut down for two seasons and returned in 2018.
“We understand the expectations, we understand the standards because we set them,” Vincent said. “We set them here in the last six years. To go out there and lead this team and to prove again that UAB is one of the top Group of Five programs in the country is something that we take personal and something that we’re looking forward to this year.
“Moving on to the American after, we understand this is our last year in Conference USA, and our goal is without a doubt to win the conference championship to springboard us into the American.”
The Blazers averaged 29.5 points in last year’s 9-4 season and will now have Darin Hinshaw serving as offensive coordinator. UAB returns seven offensive starters from a year ago, including the running back tandem of DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr.
McBride, the league’s leading returning rusher, racked up 1,371 yards and 13 touchdowns on 204 attempts last year and Brown had 631 yards and seven scores on 123 attempts. UAB also added Alabama transfer A.J. Gates, who has impressed through camp, according to multiple media reports. Vincent said “we feel like we’ve got the best offensive line in the conference again this year” at C-USA media day.
Dylan Hopkins has led the charge early at fall camp for the starting quarterback position after missing spring practice while rehabbing from surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, but has been getting competition from Baylor transfer Jacob Zeno, according to Evan Dudley of al.com. Hopkins threw for 2,274 yards and 18 touchdowns on 155-of-235 passing with seven interceptions.
UAB returns nine starters from a defense that allowed just 23.2 points and 328.8 yards per game in 2021 – marks that were 41st and 16th nationally, respectively, and atop C-USA.
The Blazers claimed the last meeting with WKU 37-14 on Oct. 17, 2020, at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., to tie the all-time series between the two programs 4-4.{&end}