WKU wins 20-13 over UAB
Buy Now

Western Kentucky tight end Joshua Simon (right) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during WKU’s 20-13 win over UAB on Sept. 28, 2019, at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

 daily news file/

Editor’s note: This is part eight of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part eight features a look at UAB. Part nine will preview North Texas.

– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.