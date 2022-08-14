Editor’s note: This is part 12 of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2022 football season. Part 12 features a look at Auburn. Part 13 will preview FAU.
Western Kentucky will get another Power Five test late in the 2022 season.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to face Auburn on Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., before closing the season at FAU the following week.
“We’ll end the season, or second-to-last game, we’ll go down to Auburn. We love those big games, love being on that stage,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said at the team’s media day. “It should be fun.”
Auburn went 6-7 last season and struggled late, losing its final five games. A rocky offseason followed, with a university-directed inquiry into the program taking place after an exodus of coaches and players. The school announced in February that Bryan Harsin would return for his second season as head coach.
“There was an inquiry. It was uncomfortable. It was unfounded,” Harsin said at the SEC Media Days. “It presented an opportunity for people to personally attack me, my family and also our program. And it didn’t work.”
The Tigers will have new offensive and defensive coordinators this season, with the promotion of Eric Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding to those roles.
Auburn was 71st nationally in scoring offense at 27.8 points per game a season ago. The Tigers entered the fall in a quarterback competition as they replace three-year starter Bo Nix, and Harsin said at the SEC media days the team would “name a starter when it’s right.”
T.J. Finley returns after starting the final three games last year and played in nine games throughout the season, throwing for 827 yards and six scores on 70-of-128 passing. Auburn added transfers in Zach Calzada, who threw for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 starts at Texas A&M last year, including a win over Alabama. Robby Ashford transferred from Oregon and was Auburn’s spring game offensive MVP.
“Every single one of those quarterbacks, they bring something to the table,” Harsin said. “They’re all pushing themselves. They know it’s really about them, when they get their opportunity to make it count, but also support each other and be great teammates.”
Shedric Jackson is the most productive returning receiver – he caught 40 passes for 527 yards and a touchdown last year – and John Samuel Shenker leads a deep tight end room after setting program records with 33 receptions for 413 yards last fall.
Behind a veteran o-line, the Tigers return Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Bigsby is 67 yards rushing shy of the 2,000-yard mark for his career – he’s No. 20 in program history – after rushing for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last year. Hunter added 593 yards and three scores on 89 attempts last year as a true freshman.
Auburn finished tied for 27th nationally with Toledo last year in scoring defense, allowing 21.8 points per game. The Tigers were 29th nationally in rushing defense at 128.1 yards allowed per game, but 96th of 130 teams in passing yards allowed at 245.8. Edge rusher Derick Hall was selected Preseason All-SEC First Team, while defensive end Colby Wooden was Second Team and linebacker Owen Pappoe was Third Team.
The Tigers were picked to finish last in the SEC West in a vote by media at the league’s media days.
The SEC foe will be the Hilltoppers’ second Power Five opponent during the regular season – WKU is scheduled to play at Indiana on Sept. 17 – and will mark the third all-time meeting with the Tigers. WKU is 0-2 against Auburn, with losses in 2003 and 2005 in Alabama. The Hilltoppers last won against a Power Five team when they traveled to Arkansas in 2019 and dismantled the Razorbacks 45-19, but have lost their last three contests against Power Five teams.{&end}