Editor’s note: This is part four of a 13-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky’s opponents for the 2021 football season. Part four features a look at Indiana. Part five will preview Michigan State.
A preseason top 25 team will make its way to Houchens-Smith Stadium for Western Kentucky's third game of the season.
After their open week, the Hilltoppers are scheduled to host preseason No. 17 Indiana in a nationally televised 7 p.m. game in Bowling Green on Sept. 25.
"I think it's great for our program. It puts us on a platform to showcase what Western Kentucky's all about," WKU head coach Tyson Helton said Aug. 3 at the team's media day. "We have a beautiful stadium. Televised game on campus – that's a great place to play with a great fan base. I know our fans will be extremely excited and our players will as well.
"We talk about, 'Hey, if you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best,' and they're certainly one of the best. Any time you get to be put on that platform, that's a good thing."
The Hoosiers will be tested before making the trip south. The matchup is Indiana's fourth game of the season, with the first three coming at Iowa, against Idaho and against Cincinnati.
The 2020 season – while anything but normal – marked the best season for Indiana since Tom Allen took over as the team's head coach ahead of the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016. After back-to-back 5-7 seasons in 2017 and 2018, the Hoosiers went 8-5 in 2019. Indiana started 2020 with an overtime upset of No. 7 Penn State and finished 6-2, with the only regular-season loss coming to Ohio State.
The Hoosiers finished 12th in the final AP poll – the program's highest final ranking since 1967 – and Allen was named the 2020 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. Indiana ranked as high as No. 7 last season – its first season cracking the top 10 since 1969.
"You cast a vision for what you believe you can become at a certain place and I did that when I came to Indiana and talked so much about change in the expectations and creating belief, and those expectations are beginning to change," Allen said July 23 at the Big Ten media days. "So you have to have a moment where you experience it and for us it was the start of the season last year against Penn State. The bottom line is you can talk about those situations. You can talk about wanting to learn how to finish and take your program to another level, but your players have to experience it, and that's what happened for us.
"So it just filled in a level of confidence and a belief that went to a whole other level for our guys in that locker room. And so, to me, you just have to, no matter what happens in those moments, you have to, in the past you've had to learn from being close. Now we have to continue to learn from having a chance to break through in those games and then use that for us to move forward to continue to build. That's what it's about. It's about us building off of the success we had in 2020 because everything you did last year, it's awesome, it's great, but it's in the past."
While 2020 is in the past, the expectations it brings into this year means a big opportunity early in WKU's slate. The two were scheduled to start a three-game series in Bloomington, Ind., last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans – that game has since been rescheduled for 2029.
"Really looking forward to playing IU at The Houch. I think that's going to be awesome," WKU redshirt junior offensive tackle Cole Spencer said in July at the Conference USA virtual media days. "Getting to play great quality Power Five opponents, there's nothing like it."
Indiana returns 83% of its production from its 2020 season, including players like quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns on 124 of 220 passing, and receiver Ty Fryfogle, who had 721 yards and seven scores on 37 receptions and was named the Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year.
It lost leading rusher Stevie Scott III, who had 561 yards and 10 touchdowns on 156 carries, but returns second-leading rusher Tim Baldwin Jr. and brought in Stephen Carr from USC – where Helton's brother Clay Helton is the head coach. Allen said Monday that Carr – who rushed for 1,329 yards and 12 touchdowns on 264 carries for the Trojans – stood out Saturday in his team's first fall scrimmage.
WKU is 0-3 all-time against Indiana, with the most recent game a 38-35 Indiana win in Bloomington in 2015. The 2021 meeting will mark the first time a Power Five program has played twice at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The Hoosiers picked up a 38-21 win over WKU in Bowling Green in 2010.
WKU has lost eight straight games against ranked opponents, and its only victory over a ranked team in the program's FBS era came with a 67-66 win at Marshall in 2014.
The Hilltoppers have had some success against Power Five opponents, however. With a 45-19 blowout victory at Arkansas in 2019, Helton became the program's fourth head coach during that timeframe to beat a Power Five team. Jeff Brohm beat Vanderbilt in 2015, Bobby Petrino beat Kentucky in 2013 and Willie Taggart beat Kentucky in 2012.
"To get to host Indiana at home – they'll probably be top 10, top 15 team when they come here," Helton said at the C-USA media days. "Western has always had a history of winning big games, though – winning against Power Five opponents. Those are the games our fans, our players, coaches, we all look forward to those games."