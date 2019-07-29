Editor's Note: This is part five of a 12-part series featuring Western Kentucky's 2019 opponents. Old Dominion will host WKU on Oct. 5. Wednesday will feature Army.
FRISCO, Texas – It’s still the most bizarre ending Bobby Wilder can recall in 30 years of coaching.
Old Dominion’s 37-34 victory last season at Western Kentucky came with a chaotic finish consisting of three untimed downs. Just mentioning the game draws a reaction from Wilder and Monarchs players who were in Houchens-Smith Stadium last October for the drama.
“I don’t know if anybody has been part of a game that crazy,” ODU offensive lineman Isaac Weaver told the Daily News at the Conference USA Kickoff event. “It was absolutely wild.”
The game featuring a pair of one-win C-USA teams came down to penalties offering WKU two untimed downs at either a game-winning heave to the end zone or a field goal. The latter was a miss on a 57-yard attempt by Alex Rinella that was short and returned by Isaiah Harper, who weaved down the sideline into WKU territory.
A penalty on the Hilltoppers elicited an untimed down for ODU at the WKU 8-yard line. Monarchs kicker Nick Rice drilled a 26-yard field goal to cap the frantic series of events.
“A couple (of games) that have been wild, but nothing that was historic like that game was,” Wilder said. “We called some people we thought might be able to find out and nobody had ever heard of two untimed downs. They heard of one, but nobody had ever heard of two and here we are with three in one game.”
Those memories will rise again when the two prepare for an Oct. 5 meeting in Norfolk, Va. WKU will be the first conference opponent the Monarchs welcome into the newly renovated S.B. Ballard Stadium, an upgrade totaling $67.5 million.
There’s a parallel to opening a new stadium and the 48 newcomers and 10 first-year coaches the Monarchs welcome in 2019. Wilder’s program is rebuilding after going 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the C-USA East Division.
The Monarchs offense has just four returners and four are coming back on defense. Of the 48 newcomers, 15 are undergrad transfers and four are graduate seniors. The offense welcomes Virginia Tech transfers in receiver Eric Kumah and tight end Kris Cunningham. ODU also added two safeties in Calvin Brewton from Florida State and Tobias Moss from South Alabama.
“We’ve revamped a lot with our team with a lot of new players and coaches,” Weaver said. “A lot of junior college players and midyear transfers and I think that’ll be good for us.”
Wilder said injuries kept his 2018 team from getting off the ground. The Monarchs lost three of their first five games by a score or less. That was a stretch when Wilder thought the team was at its best, which included a 49-35 victory at Virginia Tech.
“The rest of the year guys were banged up and hurt, so it was more about replacing the seniors we lost than anything else,” Wilder said.
Kesean Strong leads the Monarchs’ offense after a versatile role last season. He started five games at running back and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. He also caught 21 passes and had a team-best 11 total touchdowns.
Lawrence Garner anchors the defense after leading C-USA with 11.1 tackles per game last season.
Wilder compared this season to the program’s transition to the FBS level in 2013.
“There was a transformation and major shift in the roster,” Wilder said. “It worked out pretty good for us then and I’m confident it will now. It’s going to be a process and we have to develop it. We’re going to have a very talented roster, it’s just young.”
Old Dominion 2019 Schedule
8/31 – Norfolk State
9/7 – at Virginia Tech
9/21 – at Virginia
9/28 – East Carolina
10/5 – WKU
10/12 – at Marshall
10/19 – at UAB
10/26 – FAU
11/2 – at FIU
11/9 – UTSA
11/23 – at Middle Tennessee
11/30 - Charlotte
