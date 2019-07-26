Editor's note: This is part 1 of a 12-part series previewing each of Western Kentucky's opponents for the 2019 football season. Saturday will preview Florida International.
The way it usually works is the school in the Football Bowl Subdivision series invites the school from the Football Championship Series to town. The FBS school wins big, writes the FCS team a program-boosting check and both move on to an opponent that matters.
That’s how it usually works.
But recent history would suggest Western Kentucky is in no shape to overlook Central Arkansas in Tyson Helton’s head coaching debut Aug. 29. WKU is in transition, and its last FCS opponent walked away with a few hundred thousand dollars and a victory.
“We’re going to treat them like the University of Alabama,” Helton said in May. “We’re going to treat it like it’s a championship game. We’re not going to look over any opponent at any time.”
WKU and Central Arkansas will help usher in the college football season with a 6 p.m. Thursday night kickoff at Houchens-Smith Stadium. The two schools last met in WKU’s first year as an FBS program in 2009 and resulted in a 28-7 Central Arkansas win.
The Bears are the first of four nonconference opponents on WKU’s schedule that includes Louisville (Sept. 14), Army (Oct. 12) and a road trip to Arkansas on Nov. 9. The Bears are the only FCS school on WKU’s schedule and will receive $325,000 for the trip to Bowling Green.
That’s around the same check amount WKU issued to FCS opponent Maine last season. WKU blew a 21-0 lead and lost 31-28, giving the Black Bears their first win over an FBS opponent.
The Hilltoppers and Hawaii highlight the FBS schools on Central Arkansas’ schedule. They’ll play down the road at Austin Peay in Week 2 before their home opener Sept. 14 against Abilene Christian.
The Bears were picked to finish second in the Southland Conference preseason poll and placed seven players on the preseason all-conference team. UCA went 6-5 overall and 5-4 in league play last season, losing two games by three points or less and one in overtime.
The Bears return four offensive lineman and a backfield duo of Carlos Blackman and Kierre Crossley, who combined for 1,386 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Luke Hales returns at quarterback after starting last year as a freshman, throwing for 1,857 yards and 18 touchdowns.
UCA returns a bulk of its defense in the secondary and leading tacklers from 2018 in defensive backs Juan Jackson (91 tackles) and Jackie Harvell (69).
Nathan Brown enters his second season as the Bears head coach.
“I’m excited that we have the respect that we have to be picked second, but at the same time, we know that comes with a lot of time and work to justify that position,” Brown said at the Southland Conference media day. “I think if you look at the two spots that just jump off the map at you, it’s really the offensive line and running back. Those corps groups of young men are back, and then if you look on defense, our whole secondary is basically back.
“When you start adding those up, you can’t coach experience, and when you have experience in the Southland Conference, that’s going to bode well for you.”
Central Arkansas 2019 Schedule
8/29 – at WKU
9/7 - at Aust Peay
9/14 – Abilene Christian
9/21 – at Hawaii
10/5 – at Nicholls State
10/12 – McNeese State
10/19 – at Northwestern State
10/26 – Sam Houston State
11/02 – at Lamar
11/09 – Southeastern Louisiana
11/16 – Stephen F. Austin
11/22 – at Incarnate Word
