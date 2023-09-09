Western Kentucky fielded the most disruptive defense in the nation last season, leading the FBS ranks in both takeaways and touchdowns scored off turnovers.
The Tops are well on their way to bettering last season's numbers after tallying four turnovers and another defensive touchdown for the second straight week in Saturday's 52-22 win against Houston Christian at Houchens Smith Stadium.
That's seven turnovers -- although WKU's special teams accounted for one -- and two TDs this season for a defense that totaled 37 takeaways and six touchdowns last season.
"That's how we're built," WKU coach Tyson Helton said. "Two things I talk about all the time defensively is the two things I care about is get turnovers and make them kick field goals. They got the turnovers again tonight."
WKU (2-0) turned in an trio of game-changing defensive plays in the first half en route to building a commanding 31-0 lead.
Kendrick Simpkins provided the first with a sack of HCU quarterback Colby Suits that resulted in a fumble recovered by teammate JaQues Evans at the Huskies' 27-yard line. The Tops made good use of that short field, as quarterback Austin Reed capped a quick scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to River Helms.
Cornerback Upton Stout handed in the next big play by the defense when he lured Suits into an ill-advised pass. Stout picked it off and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown -- his second career pick-six, after doing the same last season against Austin Peay.
"I started out in press and once I started out in press, I looked at the quarterback and he was really looking at the receiver," Stout said. "He gave him a type of signal so I was like, 'All right, he might be a go.' So once I backed up a little bit, I thought they were going to try to convert it to a stop route."
That turnover was actually the third of the game after the Tops successfully recovered an onside kick -- with place-kicker Cory Munson following his own squibber and recovering to set up a drive that ended in Lucas Carneiro's 27-yard field goal.
Stout's touchdown put the Tops up 24-0 with 1:43 left in the first quarter, and WKU wasn't done yet.
Houston Christian (1-1) nearly had its first touchdown early in the second quarter when Karl Reynolds pulled in a catch and dived for the the end zone after shaking a would-be tackle on what was initially ruled a touchdown. A replay review negated that score when game officials ruled that WKU's Talique Allen had stripped the ball loose and before it crossed the goal line and rolled out of bounds -- since it was a fourth-down play, instead of a Huskies touchdowns the play resulted in a turnover.
The Tops converted when Reed capped the ensuing drive with a 20-yard touchdown strike to Easton Messer that put WKU up 31-0 with 7:59 left in the second quarter.
HCU answered with a pair of touchdowns before halftime, prompting the Tops to send the first-team offense back out to start the second half. Reed finished off a 75-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to put his team up 38-14, but the Huskies wouldn't go away. Champ Dozier's 9-yard touchdown run and an ensuing two-point conversion got Houston Christian back to within 38-22, but Reed answered again with a rare deep shot that hit when he connected with Jimmy Holiday on a 38-yard touchdown strike.
Helton said the Huskies spent much of the game in soft coverage, surrendering the inside passing lanes and daring the Tops to throw deep -- that is, until they changed things up and Reed spotted it in time to connect with Holiday.
The Tops tacked on one more touchdown in the fourth quarter when Turner Helton found Denzil Alleyne on an 8-yard TD pass.
Reed finished the night with an efficient line of 27-of-33 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
"I really love that we're not turning the ball over," Reed said. "I think that's huge. Obviously when we're such a turnover-driven team with our defense, it's nice that we're also not giving up turnovers."
Messer had a career night with nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown -- vital production, considering that teammate Dalvin Smith went down early in the game with an injury. Smith, who led the Tops in catches in Week 1 against South Florida, finished the night in a walking boot. Combined with the injury loss of top wideout Malachi Corley, who dressed but did not play against HCS after suffering an injury in the opening week, and the continued injury absence of Michael Mathison, the Tops' receiving depth was tested on Saturday against the Huskies.
"I think Austin trusts all of us, and that's really what matters," Messer said. "I was just the one to have a good night tonight, but next week it could be somebody else and then somebody else the next week."
The Tops are on the road for the first time this seasonnext week with a trip to No. 5 Ohio State. Kickoff at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, is set for 3 p.m. CT.