The optimism is real – within and outside the program – for Western Kentucky’s football team.
Coming off a 9-5 season capped by an impressive 44-23 win against South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl, the Hilltoppers are the popular pick to win their first outright Conference USA championship since 2016 – that sentiment is shared by CUSA’s head coaches, who deemed the Tops the team to beat in the annual preseason poll.
WKU returns plenty of key pieces of last year’s team, including Preseason CUSA Offensive Player of the Year Austin Reed at quarterback and Preseason CUSA Defensive Player of the Year JaQues Evans at linebacker.
Those two, plus dominant wide receiver Malachi Corley, are among a sizable group of Hilltoppers garnering plenty of preseason notice.
“The biggest thing is we were able to retain a lot of good players as well, some key players for us and that was really, really good,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said during WKU’s preseason media day. “It shows a lot about our university, it shows a lot about our athletic department and it’s commitment to excellence, and how our student-athletes feel about Western. As you well know in today’s transfer portal world and NIL world, it’s hard to retain good student-athletes. But we’ve had the ability to do that here and it’s because of the people that are here.”
Keeping Reed, who briefly entered the transfer portal, is a big reason for the optimism surrounding the program. A transfer from Division II West Florida last year, Reed won the starting QB job in fall camp and proceeded to produce a dominant season. Reed led the nation in passing with 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns while tossing only 11 interceptions. He also had 224 yards and eight scores on the ground.
“The great thing about our offense is there are so many answers,” Reed said. “You call a play that you think works against a coverage, and then the defense runs a completely different coverage. There’s still an answer, like a get out of jail card in every single play.”
Corley emerged as the Tops’ most dangerous playmaker last season, totaling 101 receptions for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns and leading the nation in yards after the catch.
“It’s something,” WKU offensive lineman Wes Dorsey said of playing in the Tops’ offense. “Seeing Malachi run down 60 yards for a one-hand catch, double-hand catch and you’re down there on the o-line and you see that ball sail up, that’s pretty cool. It’s really a fun experience to have a quarterback throwlike that, one of the top quarterbacks in the country and one of the best receivers as well. It’s just overall a really fun experience.”
WKU has other dangerous targets back from last season, including wideouts Michael Mathison (52 catches for 615 yards, 3 TDs) and Dalvin Smith (35-443-4 TDs), plus two of the top three rushers off last season’s squad in running backs Davion Ervin-Poindexter (team-high 525 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and L.T. Sanders (292 rushing yards, 1 TD).
The Hilltoppers had to shuffle the offensive line late last season due to injury and transfer-portal entries, a move the team pulled off successfully with the added benefit of gained experience. Left tackle Quantavious Leslie is back to protect Reed’s blind side, while Vinnie Murphy has slid over from guard to center as part of a unit that features all at least part-time starters off last season’s squad.
Add in an impressive haul of Power Five additions from the transfer portal, and first-year offensive coordinator Drew Hollingshead has plenty to work with as he incorporates his Mike Leach-inspired Air Raid concepts with the already flourishing WKU scheme.
“In our offense we have a lot of freedom, especially in the slot where I play,” Corley said. “We have a lot of freedom out there. Every route has a counter off of it, whether I’m running a seam and can bend it to a post or I’m running a seam and I can stop it on a stop route or a curl – we have a lot of freedom in there. Being in this offense going on my third year, it’s made it a lot easier of me being able to make these reads and feel out the defense.”
WKU’s defense has more holes to fill than the offense after graduation losses, but the Tops have stability at the top with the return of defensive coordinator Tyson Summers.
Under Summers’ tutelage last season, the Tops regularly flashed game-changing ability with a nation-best 37 takeaways in 2022, including six touchdowns scored by the defense.
“From a scheme perspective, we try to put the right players in the right places,” Summers said. “We try to ask them to do things that they have a lot of strengths in their skill-set and we’re trying to make sure guys that have some other skill-sets can do different things. So we try to have as many Swiss army knives as we can. We say in recruiting all the time, ‘Give me every tweener that you can give me.’ And guys that can play hard and again can play smart with what we’re doing, that’s really what we’re looking for.”
Evans is a focal point after totaling 106 tackles, including nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season along with a pair of fumble recoveries.
WKU’s secondary is in good shape with Talique Allen (47 tackles), Upton Stout (44 tackles, 4 interceptions), Kendrick Simpkins (42 tackles, 1 interception) and Rome Weber (21 tackles) among a deep and experienced group of returnees.
“We have an Air Raid offense, but I like to say we have an Air Raid defense too,” Simpkins said. “Both of them are just so complex, so hard – you’ve got to really think, you’ve got to really use your brain for it and if you don’t have the IQ it will definitely kind of show. So some great work on both sides.”
Punter Tom Ellard headlines the special teams unit last season after garnering CUSA All-Freshman honors last season, while the Tops must find a replacement for transfer Brayden Narveson at place-kicker.
After opening with back-to-back home games against South Florida and FCS-level Houston Christian, the Tops face a huge road test at preseason No. 3 Ohio State on Sept. 16, followed by another dangerous road test at Troy a week later.
From there, it’s into conference play in the new-look CUSA. WKU opens against longtime rival Middle Tennessee on Thursday night with a Sept. 28 matchup at Houchens-Smith Stadium, with a Tuesday night matchup against conference newcomer Liberty – generally considered the Tops’ main competition for the conference title – set for Oct. 24 at Houchens-Smith.
WKU opens the season Sept. 2 at home against South Florida. Game time is 2:30 p.m.{&end}