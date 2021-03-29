Kevin Osawe has entered the transfer portal, Western Kentucky confirmed to the Daily News on Monday.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound junior forward spent one season with the Hilltoppers after playing in junior college at Vincennes University. Osawe appeared in 26 games for WKU this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds in eight minutes per game. He shot 37% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 90.9% from the free-throw line.
The Toronto native’s best performance came in a 96-69 win Dec. 6 over Mississippi Valley State, when he scored 15 points and had seven rebounds in 15 minutes.
Osawe came to WKU from Vincennes, where he was named an NJCAA Division I Third-Team All-American his sophomore season after averaging 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls, who averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 37.9% from the field, 34.7% from 3-point range and 89.5% from the free-throw line in 28 games, including five starts, also intends to transfer from WKU, the school confirmed to the Daily News on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers went 21-8 in the 2020-21 season and won the Conference USA East Division title while finishing with the top regular-season winning percentage across the entire league. WKU lost in overtime to North Texas in the C-USA tournament championship game and had its season come to a close Thursday with a loss to Louisiana Tech in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals.