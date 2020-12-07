Western Kentucky has had several new players on the floor through five games this season who weren’t playing with the team at the end of last year, like Charles Bassey, Kenny Cooper, Dayvion McKnight and Luke Frampton.
With those four expected to come into the 2020-21 season and contribute immediately, Kevin Osawe flew under the radar for much of the preseason, but the junior college transfer has made a quick impact off the bench and is coming off his best game yet in a 96-69 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Sunday in the home opener at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on the team that can perform on any given night. I didn’t know I was going to come and perform the way I did,” Osawe said after the win. “I just came out with energy like I do every game, and it just so happened to be me that performed the way I performed.”
Osawe played 14:21 off the bench in the victory, with 15 points on 5 of 8 shooting from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 from the foul line, and he added seven rebounds – including five offensive boards – in the victory that moved WKU to 3-2.
He led a group of bench players that totaled 50 points in the win.
“We had a chance to play a lot of people and that’s always good,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said after the game. “We haven’t had a game like that all year long. I haven’t had a game where I could throw Kevin out there and let him play through some mistakes and let him get comfortable a little bit.
“One thing we’ve seen him be able to do all fall is make shots. Making shots, sometimes you’ve got to get into a game flow and get comfortable and this is really the first time we’ve had an opportunity to throw him in there and let him do that, so it was good for that to happen tonight.”
But even when he wasn’t getting the consistent minutes to find that rhythm – he still entered averaging over 10 per game – he’s brought energy to the team. Energy was the biggest thing Stansbury wanted to see from the Hilltoppers on Sunday after a 75-54 loss at Louisville on Tuesday in the previous game.
“The ball finds energy, so remember that. The ball finds energy, and that’s kind of what that is,” Stansbury said. “ ... It ain’t going to come looking for you. You’ve got to go get it. Kevin brings that.”
Osawe, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward from Toronto, signed with WKU after a successful stint at Vincennes University, where he was rated the No. 10 junior college prospect in the nation by JUCORecruiting.com. He was named an NJCAA Division I Third-Team All-American after his sophomore season, where he averaged 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for 28-5 Vincennes.
As a freshman, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and helped Vincennes to the NJCAA national championship, where he was named MVP of the National Tournament after scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the final.
“It’s definitely different from where I came from. A lot of love between coaches, managers and players. It’s like a home feeling. It’s like a brotherhood over here,” Osawe said. “At my old school, it was a brotherhood over there, so the transition wasn’t really that hard, and I’m really starting to like it.”
WKU returned experienced players like Taveion Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Carson Williams and Jordan Rawls, and were getting star center Bassey back from an injury that ended his 2019-20 season. Cooper was going to be eligible after sitting out a year to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Frampton was coming in as a known sharpshooter from Davidson and McKnight was coming off a high school career at Collins that earned him Kentucky Mr. Basketball honors.
With much of the attention on them, less was on Osawe, but his energy was apparent from the first time he checked in for WKU. He quickly grabbed two rebounds in the season-opening victory over Northern Iowa in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., and finished with five in the game. He also had two rebounds and two points.
His contributions don’t always come from the most beautiful plays, but more from hustle plays, including Sunday. After his performance over the Delta Devils, he’s averaging 4.2 points and three rebounds in 10.9 minutes off the bench while averaging an efficient 53.3% shooting from the field.
“That’s what I love to do,” Osawe said. “I love to help the team any way I can, whether it’s passing the ball to get an assist, or a hockey assist, whether it’s diving on the floor for a loose ball, and coach preaches defense, so when I come in that’s all that’s on my mind – defense first and offense later.”
WKU is next scheduled to host Gardner-Webb on Thursday at 7 p.m.{&end}
