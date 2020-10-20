The Western Kentucky men's golf team was led by senior Caleb O’Toole at Georgia Southern’s Bash in the Boro as the Hilltoppers concluded their fall season with the 54-hole event. The co-captain notched the team’s top finish tied for 19th individually with a 3-over 219.
WKU improved in scoring with each round and finished the event with the second-best team round of the season at 5-over 293.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” WKU coach Chan Metts said in a news release. “But I was happy to see the fight our guys had and the improvements they made each round.”
The Tops improved by a shot from the second to third rounds, in addition to the seven-shot improvement Monday from the first to second round. WKU finished seventh as a team with a 24-over 888.
O’Toole had the best final round on the squad and notched the team’s best individual finish of the season thus far. He shot even-par 72 on Tuesday at the 6,876-yard Georgia Southern University Golf Course.
Graduate senior Christian Tooley shot 1-over 73 in the final round to end with a 54-hole total of 5-over 221. His 27th-place finish is the best in his WKU career.
A pair of 2-over 74s rounded out the Hilltopper scoring Tuesday. Redshirt senior Tom Bevington and redshirt junior Dawson McDaniel contributed to the team’s second-best round of the season. McDaniel tied for 32nd, while Bevington tied for 34th.
Sophomore Luke Fuller carded a final-round 5-over 77 to place 45th in the tournament. Freshman Connery Meyer shot 6-over 78 and finished in 44th.
WKU does not expect to add a fourth event this fall and will complete its full schedule, of at least eight total events, in the spring prior to the Conference USA Championships.
