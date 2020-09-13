Western Kentucky men’s golf senior Caleb O’Toole led the Hilltoppers in scoring in their first round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech. WKU sits in fifth after shooting 1-under 287 for the first 18 holes. The Hilltoppers are just three shots out of the top three and five strokes off the lead.
O’Toole shot 2-under 70 at the par-72, 7,105-yard Squire Creek Country Club on Sunday. Finishing the round with a birdie on his second-to-last hole, the co-captain is tied for sixth and three shots back from the lead. He notched four birdies total throughout the day.
Just behind O’Toole were redshirt senior Tom Bevington and redshirt junior Dawson McDaniel. The pair each finished at 1-under 71 and are tied for 12th after the first round. Like O’Toole, Bevington birdied No. 17 while McDaniel recorded an eagle on the same hole to finish under par.
Factoring in the six-count-four format seen at the Intercollegiate, graduate transfer Christian Tooley rounded out the Tops scoring. He shot 3-over 75 in his WKU debut and is currently tied for 38th in the field.
Sophomore Luke Fuller carded a 4-over 76 while senior Chase Landrum finished 12-over. They are tied for 45th and solo 73rd, respectively.
UAB’s Nick Robillard is atop the individual leaderboard after firing a 5-under 67. Texas State leads the 12-team field at 6-under 282.
The second round is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.