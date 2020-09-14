Western Kentucky men’s golf senior Caleb O’Toole led the Hilltoppers in scoring Monday for the second round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech. The Tops shot 7-over 295 at the par-72, 7,105-yard Squire Creek Country Club and sit in sixth headed into the final round.
O’Toole shot the team low score at even-par 72. He is tied for fifth at 2-under, just three shots back from a top-three finish. Over the two rounds, the Alabama native has recorded eight birdies, including one on his fourth-to-last hole on Monday to save par.
Two Hilltoppers carded 2-over 74 in the second round -- redshirt senior Tom Bevington and sophomore Luke Fuller. Bevington recorded a par on every hole of his front nine, while Fuller finished his round with four pars.
The redshirt senior is just behind O’Toole, tied for 22nd at a two-day total of 1-over 145. After two rounds, Fuller is tied for 41st at 6-over 150.
Graduate transfer Christian Tooley finished off the Tops’ scoring Monday with a 3-over 75. His 6-over 150 is tied with Fuller at 41st on the individual leaderboard.
Senior Chase Landrum carded a 5-over 77 on the day and sits in 73rd, while redshirt junior Dawson McDaniel shot 6-over 78. He is tied for 39th at 5-over.
Tuesday’s final round will begin at 8 a.m.
