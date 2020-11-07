BOCA RATON, Fla. – Western Kentucky’s game at Florida Atlantic was delayed roughly half an hour due to lightning in the area.
The offense took additional time to start in Boca Raton.
After a scoreless first half and a struggle for both teams to find points through much of the second, FAU scored on an 11-yard run from backup quarterback Javion Posey with 2:27 to play to beat the Hilltoppers 10-6.
“They just stopped us. They just stopped us,” WKU coach Tyson Helton said. “We got down there and couldn’t execute. They played good defense and we couldn’t make the play.”
The Owls (3-1 overall, 3-1 Conference USA) took over with 8:09 to play following Brayden Narveson’s go-ahead 49-yard field goal and ran 75 yards down the field with 12 straight plays on the ground.
After a timeout facing fourth-and-1 from the WKU 12, BJ Emmons ran for a yard to keep FAU’s offense on the field, and Posey – who entered with 11:57 to play in place of Nick Tronti, who had just 108 yards on 7-of-16 passing – followed with the 11-yard scoring run to the left side for the 10-6 lead.
WKU (2-6, 1-3) couldn’t mount any sort of comeback from there, losing three yards once it got the ball back and turned it over on downs for FAU to close out the victory.
Both teams struggled against the other’s defense. FAU had 273 yards and WKU had 257. The Hilltoppers controlled the ball and had a 33:49-26:11 advantage in time of possession, but couldn’t turn it into enough points on the scoreboard, getting only two second-half field goals from Brayden Narveson.
“I don’t really think they did anything special, I just think we didn’t capitalize,” WKU receiver Mitchell Tinsley said. “ ... We were moving the ball real strong all the way up until we got to midfield, a little past midfield, and then it was like the defense was just stopping us when it got down to crunch time.”
Tyrrell Pigrome finished with 163 yards on 19-of-39 passing, with a game-high 60 yards on seven receptions to Xavier Lane. Gaej Walker had 78 yards on 17 carries. Devon Key led the defense with 12 tackles and DeAngelo Malone had 11, including two of the team’s four sacks.
“I thought our defense was outstanding, spectacular. My heart’s broken for our defense and our football team, to be quite honest with you,” Helton said. “The type of performance our defense gave tonight – they gave their heart and their soul and they deserved the honor of winning because of how well they played.
“The offense did some good things, but can’t score, can’t put the ball in the end zone, and that’s on me. That’s on me. I’m the one responsible for that, but I’m very proud, especially defensively, just drive after drive after drive giving our football team a chance to try to go win.”
The teams were deadlocked 0-0 through two quarters and nearly even in yardage – FAU had a 137-136 advantage. WKU had the best opportunity of the first half, reaching the FAU 19 before Pigrome took a 13-yard sack on third down. Narveson then missed a 50-yard field goal attempt – his first miss of the season.
FAU took a 3-0 lead on its first possession of the second half on a 40-yard field goal from Vladimir Rivas and WKU answered with a 32-yard make from Narveson on its ensuing possession.
Posey entered on FAU’s first possession of the fourth, and while being hurried by DeAngelo Malone, threw the ball up and had it picked off by Kyle Bailey, who returned it to the FAU 37 to set up a 49-yard kick from Narveson that gave WKU a 6-3 lead.
But the Hilltoppers were unable to stop Posey and the Owls on the next possession. The redshirt freshman quarterback finished with 60 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The pass intercepted by Bailey was the only one he attempted.
“We just weren’t doing our assignments to the best of our abilities when he came in,” WKU defensive end Juwuan Jones said. “We knew that this quarterback wasn’t going to throw the ball. They just brought him in to add another element to their running game to get something going and we just didn’t get the job done.”
Emmons added 56 yards on 14 carries and James Charles had 53 yards on 10 carries for FAU. The Owls are scheduled to travel to FIU next week.
WKU is scheduled to host Southern Miss next week in a 3:30 p.m. game.{&end}
