Western Kentucky senior offensive tackle Miles Pate has been named to the 2019 Outland Trophy Award Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native – who has appeared in 34 games with 19 starts over his WKU career – is 1-of-83 student-athletes to be listed among the “best interior linemen in college football,” including only 1-of-3 from Conference USA.
As a redshirt junior, Pate started all 12 games and played 893-of-898 offensive snaps at the right tackle position. He led C-USA right tackles with a +21.8 overall cumulative rating by PFF College’s Signature Stats, which included +9.5 for pass blocking and +8.9 for run blocking. Pate ranked second among C-USA tackles with a 79.1 rating by PFF College’s Premium Stats; his 73.6 run block rating was second, while his 78.6 pass block rating stood fourth. Overall, he was called for only one penalty all season.
Pate was recently voted as the only Hilltopper to the All-CUSA Preseason Team.
The Outland Trophy, now in its 74th year, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since.
The winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.
