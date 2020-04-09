The combination of the NCAA’s decision to extend eligibility and Major League Baseball shortening its draft will make for crowded college baseball clubhouses.
Translation: better baseball.
“Across the board, there’s going to be a lot more parity and the quality is going to be as good as it has been,” Western Kentucky baseball coach John Pawlowski said in a recent edition of WKU’s “Beyond the Hill” podcast.
Pawlowski’s Hilltoppers appeared to be on their way to a successful season with a 10-6 record before the coronavirus pandemic led to the season’s cancellation.
The NCAA on March 30 approved all spring-sports athletes the opportunity to return in 2021 with their same eligibility status from 2020. Pawlowski said on the podcast that all eight of his seniors are planning to return.
WKU’s nonconference schedule was its best yet in four years under Pawlowski. The Tops' 10 wins before March 7 marked the quickest run to that win total since 1979. The team was on a bus to start Conference USA play at UAB when the call came in the season was cancelled.
Pawlowski credited that success to the late push the Hilltoppers made in 2019 by reaching the C-USA Tournament and winning a postseason game for the first time since 2012.
Outfielder and Owensboro native Ray Zuberer III wrote in a first-person blog for WKU’s official athletics website that everything was starting to click for the team.
“We were just starting to put some of the pieces of the puzzle together and were getting better every day,” Zuberer III wrote for wkusports.com. “This was the best team that we’ve had in a while and we knew it too. It just didn’t seem real that the season was over.”
WKU already touted its deepest bullpen and most experienced roster yet under Pawlowski, and the truncating of the MLB draft could help other teams have a similar confidence.
Major League Baseball will shorten its draft from 40 rounds to as few as five rounds, meaning this year’s draft could have as few as 100 picks whereas last year’s full draft had more than 1,200. For undrafted free agents, signing bonuses would be capped at $20,000.
Pawlowski pointed to redshirt junior Michael Darrell-Hicks as one that would have a draft opportunity this summer, but a reduction in picks would leave his best option as staying at WKU.
Hicks carved out a role as the Friday starter and was 2-1 in four appearances with a 4.82 earned run average with 23 strikeouts.
“There’s a lot of players throughout the country, high school players that are going to show up on campuses,” Pawlowski said. “Michael Darrell-Hicks is one in particular we would love for him to come back, but if the opportunity presents itself, he’s a junior and has another year or two to play here. It’s going to impact players like that across the board, not only the NCAA’s decision to allow those guys to have another year, but also what’s going to come about this draft.”
Pawlowski will have tough decisions to make financially with more players on the roster and less scholarship money to distribute. The NCAA allows 11.7 scholarships per team in Division-I baseball to be divided among 27 players. Eight walk-ons are permitted, but those roster limits will be relaxed for 2021 to accommodate the new ruling.
Another factor that could affect the 2021 roster is the NCAA potentially passing a rule this summer to allow athletes to transfer within Division-I and play immediately rather than sitting out a season like the current requirement.
If Pawlowski’s locker room is crowded with the same faces in 2021, he’s projecting that next step finally happening.
“The players that came back that had that experience of going to the Conference USA Tournament … to see that reward and they came back this year and I felt like there was a different heartbeat to them,” Pawlowski said. “They had the drive and we got off to a tremendous start.
“We’ve got eight seniors right now (and) the plan is for those guys to come back. If you have those seniors come back and that’s pretty exciting because I was really encouraged by what our team was doing this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.