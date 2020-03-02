Western Kentucky baseball coach John Pawlowski earned his 600th career win as the Hilltoppers recorded a 17-9 victory to take the series against USC Upstate Sunday at Harley Park in Spartanburg, S.C.
“I’ve been very fortunate throughout my coaching career,” Pawlowski said in a news release. “I’ve had so many great players and great coaches and support staff around me. I’m just thankful that I have the opportunity to coach this great game, and obviously the opportunity to be a part of WKU. So, a special day, no doubt.”
Following a series-opening loss to the Spartans, the Hilltoppers took the final two games to earn the series victory and improve to 8-3 on the season while dropping USC Upstate to 8-3 on the year.
WKU battled back from multiple deficits throughout the game before eventually pulling away in the final few frames to earn the 17-9 comeback victory.
Aristotle Peter earned the starting nod for the Hilltoppers in his third appearance of the season, allowing five runs over three innings.
Collin Lollar entered in the fourth to relieve Peter, surrendering one hit and two runs while striking out one batter in two innings.
Jake Kates then took the mound in the sixth, recording his second win of the season after fanning seven batters while allowing just three hits and two runs (both unearned) in four innings.
Offensively, the Hilltoppers produced season-highs in runs (17), hits (16) and walks (12), with five players recording multi-hit efforts.
Matt Phipps went 3-for-5 to go along with three runs, while Richard Constantine hit 3-for-6 with four RBIs and Kevin Lambert batted 3-for-5 while scoring twice. Ray Zuberer III produced a 2-for-3 performance to go along with three walks and two RBIs, while Davis Sims rounded out the multi-hit group with a 2-for-6 effort at the plate.
Jackson Swiney also recorded his first career grand slam in the matchup, blasting a ball over the right-field wall in the sixth inning to help WKU battle back into the game.
“We just didn’t stop fighting,” Swiney said in a news release. “Obviously, we’re always going to have each other’s backs. Whether it’s with hitting or our pitching, we’re a team and we’re together.”
The Hilltoppers will return home to host Belmont at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.
