Tyson Helton isn’t used to averaging the 22.2 points per game that Western Kentucky’s offense is producing. It’s not the product the former offensive coordinator was brought back to WKU for and it’s not anywhere close to the potential Helton believes lies ahead.
Freshman kicker Cory Munson has been a good insurance policy when miscues push that offense from touchdown opportunities. His production has been the difference in WKU’s two conference wins so far.
Offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis said WKU hasn’t played well, but is doing “enough on offense to win.” That can be chalked up to playing tough defenses or new quarterback play, but WKU has self-inflicted penalties that have pushed touchdown chances into field goals.
In the Hilltoppers’ 20-13 win over UAB last Saturday, the offense owned five of the team’s seven penalties. Two of them pushed WKU from outside the 10-yard line and into field goals. In hindsight and considering the way WKU’s defense was playing, touchdowns would’ve obviously put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
“Too many penalties and too many bonehead mistakes,” Ellis said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think they got caught up in the game as far as the trash talk that was going on up there and instead of worrying about what we had to do they had to worry about getting after a certain person. You gotta keep your cool.
“That led to some really dumb penalties. You talk about us being inside the 5-yard line twice and not getting a touchdown because we did stupid things.”
Right guard Jordan Meredith was called for a facemask penalty that moved WKU from the UAB 3-yard line back to the 18. The Hilltoppers settled for a field goal to tie the game at 3-all in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, center Seth Joest was penalized for holding that pushed WKU from the 9 to the 19-yard line and forced another field goal.
Meredith was called for a holding penalty in the fourth quarter on WKU’s final drive. Although that foul didn’t have a direct setback on the play result, it changed the situational play calling.
“I rip them pretty hard and make them feel really bad about what they did, to be quite honest with you,” Helton said during his weekly news conference on Monday. “I was very hard on the offensive line. They’re not built to be nice to. You don’t love up on offensive linemen. They know one thing and one thing only and that’s grind all the time. They’ll embrace that.”
WKU’s seven team penalties matched the season-high it was called for at FIU. In no game so far has there been a significant gap in WKU’s penalizations against its opponents.’
What goes into coaching those mistakes, offensive tackle Cole Spencer said, is fixing fundamentals.
“We just have to work on footwork, that’s the big thing,” Spencer said. “Usually when you’re holding, something is wrong with your feet. Really tighten up your footwork and working on hand placement is the best way to fix that.”
Those mistakes added up to poor “situational football” Helton said his team was poor at understanding. Helton mentioned a draw play where a holding call occurred and an offensive lineman shouldn’t need to reach for blocks on that designed run.
“Are our kids battling and doing all they can do? There’s no question about that,” Helton said. “If you’re going to be really good offensively, you have to understand situational football and that’s the disappointing thing for us offensively right now.
“I like the look in their eye when we get after them. I do like that. They respond the right way. … I am going to constantly remind them what our deficiencies are and make them respond in the right manner.”
