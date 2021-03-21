The Western Kentucky baseball team earned a series victory over Valparaiso in its rubber match with an 11-1 victory behind a complete game from Aristotle Peter and a 10-run offensive explosion in the fourth frame of Sunday afternoon’s finale at Nick Denes Field.
Tied at one apiece heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Hilltoppers used a 10-run burst to break the game open, punctuated by a two-run home run by Jackson Swiney and grand slam from Jack Wilson.
"That fourth inning got pretty crazy,” WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. “When you put some quality at-bats together like we did – Jackson (Swiney) and Jack (Wilson) with some really big swings – that was great to see. I think it was one of our most complete games we have played so far this season."
Peter got the starting nod on the mound in his fourth appearance of the season, going the distance in a complete-game effort that saw him allow just one run while striking out six batters. It was the first nine-inning complete-game performance by a Hilltopper since March 7, 2020, when Sean Bergeron accomplished the feat against Purdue.
The Hilltoppers racked up nine hits, with three players recording multi-hit games. Wilson led the way with a 3 for 4 performance to go along with two runs and a career-high six RBIs, while Swiney and Davis Sims added two hits apiece in the contest.
WKU opened the scoring with an RBI single by Wilson to plate Jackson Gray in the first frame.
Valpo tied it up in the top of the second, with a runner scoring from third on a wild pitch.
The Hilltoppers then broke the game open with their 10-run output in the fourth. Wilson gave WKU its lead back with an RBI double to left center before Sims sent an RBI single up the middle to make it 3-1. Swiney then used a two-run home run over the right-center field wall to give the Hilltoppers a 5-1 advantage.
Eric Riffe later scored following a fielding error by the shortstop before a bases-loaded walk to Ray Zuberer III made it 7-1. Wilson then capped off the inning with his first career grand slam, leading the Hilltoppers to the eventual 11-1 victory.
The Hilltoppers will hit the road to face No. 7 Louisville at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday.