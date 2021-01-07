Phil Steele Publications announced its 2020 All-Conference USA football teams this week, and 14 Western Kentucky players were among those listed by the outlet.
The Hilltoppers’ 14 total ranks second among C-USA teams, behind only UAB’s 16.
On the First Team for the second straight season was defensive end DeAngelo Malone, who recorded 71 total tackles – including 11 for loss – with six sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks.
The Hilltoppers placed five on the Second Team: offensive guard Jordan Meredith, linebacker Kyle Bailey, defensive tackle Ricky Barber, safety Devon Key and cornerback Dionté Ruffin.
On the Third Team were tight end Joshua Simon, defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin, safety Antwon Kincade, punter John Haggerty and kicker Brayden Narveson. Rounding out the WKU honorees on the Fourth Team were offensive tackle Cole Spencer, linebacker Eli Brown and nickelback Trae Meadows.
The Hilltoppers finished the 2020 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, including a 39-21 loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl. WKU has made a bowl in seven of the last nine seasons, posting a 4-3 record in those games.
WKU is slated to begin the 2021 campaign vs. UT Martin on Sept. 4. Other nonconference games include away games at Army and Michigan State, as well as a home contest vs. Indiana. The C-USA portion of the Hilltoppers’ 2021 schedule is set to be released in the coming weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.