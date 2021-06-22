Phil Steele Publications announced its 2021 Preseason All-Conference USA Teams this week, and eight Western Kentucky players were among those named by the outlet. The Hilltoppers had three offensive players, three on defense and two specialists listed.
On the First Team is quarterback Bailey Zappe, who threw for 10,004 passing yards in four seasons with Houston Baptist. This offseason, Zappe transferred to WKU, along with his top three passing targets – wide receivers Ben Ratzlaff, Jerreth Sterns and Josh Sterns – and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
In the four games of the Huskies' fall 2020 schedule, Zappe completed 141-of-215 passes (65.6%) for 1,833 yards, with 15 touchdowns and only one interception. Zappe averaged 484.3 passing yards in HBU's three games against FBS opponents – Texas Tech, North Texas and LA Tech.
Defensive end DeAngelo Malone is also a First Team selection. Last month, the senior from Atlanta was the lone Hilltopper on the Athlon Sports Preseason All-C-USA First Team.
Senior safety Antwon Kincade was named to the Second Team. The Jacksonville, Fla., native enters his final season at WKU with 226 career tackles – including 9.5 for loss – with three forced fumbles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.
Kicker Brayden Narveson, punter John Haggerty III, tight end Joshua Simon and Cole Spencer landed on the Third Team, while linebacker Will Ignont rounded out WKU's representatives.
The Hilltoppers' 2021 season is set to begin Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium, with kickoff against UT Martin scheduled for 7 p.m.