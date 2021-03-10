Western Kentucky senior Matt Phipps has been named to the 2021 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Tuesday.
Phipps is one of 69 catchers in the nation to make the initial watch list, and one of just two Conference USA representatives.
This is Phipps’ second time being selected to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, as he was also named to the 2019 watch list.
In 81 career games at WKU, including 76 starts, the senior catcher has compiled a .291/.368/.411 slash line to go along with 45 RBI, 41 runs, 30 walks and 21 doubles.
Defensively, he has led the Hilltoppers in putouts during each of his three seasons with the squad. To date, he has racked up 571 career putouts and 61 assists, while not committing any errors over his past two seasons.
The Buster Posey Award is given annually to the top Division I collegiate catcher. The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists, who will be announced May 20. Three finalists will then be announced June 7, with a final vote among the national committee occurring during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at a date that is yet to be determined.{&end}