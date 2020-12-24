Pigrome excited for first opportunity in bowl game

A large portion of Western Kentucky’s football team has had the opportunity to play in, and win, a bowl game during their career, with the Hilltoppers claiming a victory over Western Michigan in last year’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
The younger players and other transfers will get their first opportunity when the Hilltoppers face Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., however, and included in that group is quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who is in his fifth year of college football.
“We’ve got some young guys that haven’t got to experience a bowl game and with Piggy, shoot, we just broke it down when I was talking to him after practice and he was talking about trying to get a ring,” said Bryan Ellis, WKU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the last two seasons. “He’s been in college for five years and hasn’t gotten to win a bowl game, hasn’t gotten to get a ring and all those things.”
The game will conclude an up-and-down year for the first-year WKU starting quarterback. The team struggled offensively at times throughout the season, but is coming off its best two games as the team closed the regular season with three straight wins to put itself in a position to receive an invitation to a bowl game.
Now, Pigrome’s looking to close the season with another solid performance to end the year on a positive note.
“I can’t say enough positive things about Tyrrell Pigrome for what he’s done this year,” Ellis said. “The kind of roller-coaster year he’s had, it makes you a little emotional as a coach because there’s not a lot of men nowadays that can handle adversity the right way, especially at the college age. It’s hard on them – especially with the social media age and all that stuff – it’s hard when it doesn’t go your way.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback made the decision to come to WKU in May as a graduate transfer, after spending the previous four seasons at Maryland. The Terrapins played in one bowl game during his time there, falling to Boston College 36-30 in the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl when he was a true freshman. Pigrome didn’t play in that game.
Pigrome is coming off his best game with the Hilltoppers in the team’s 37-19 victory at Charlotte on Dec. 6. He threw for 218 yards and a touchdown on 18 of 27 passing, and added 60 yards rushing on eight attempts. He threw for 121 and 183 yards the two weeks before that, and added three rushing scores during that stretch, to help get WKU to its seventh bowl game in nine seasons.
“It’s a big opportunity for me, just playing in your first bowl game. ... It’s a big opportunity to lead the team, take the team on and try to get us to a victory like the last three,” Pigrome said. “We’ve just got to keep rolling. Hopefully we just keep doing what we’re doing and come out with the win.”
Pigrome has 1,423 yards and nine touchdowns on 154 of 264 passing, and he hasn’t thrown an interception this season. He’s also added 328 yards on 95 rushing attempts and is WKU’s second-leading rusher behind Gaej Walker. He’s played in nine of WKU’s 11 games, starting nine.
“He’s been very steady for us. He’s been a guy that we can lean on,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “I felt like it was tough for him because he didn’t have a spring football to come in and learn the system, so he was kind of learning as he goes throughout the season. I really felt like he played his best football down the stretch there the last three to four games.”
WKU picked up its first win in its third game when it beat Middle Tennessee 20-17. Pigrome was named Conference USA’s Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 36 passing, plus rushing for 55 yards.
A rough stretch followed for Pigrome and WKU’s offense. Facing Marshall, Pigrome threw for just 61 yards on 12 of 21 passing and had two fumbles. WKU also fumbled when Pigrome tried to hand off to Jakairi Moses, resulting in a 38-yard scoop-and-score for the Thundering Herd.
Down 35-0 in the third quarter, he was replaced by Kevaris Thomas, who was later named the starter for the following week’s game against UAB in Pigrome’s hometown of Birmingham.
“I can remember when we told him, ‘Hey, you’re not going to be the quarterback right now. We’re going to go with another guy.’ The way he responded to that – he wasn’t happy, but he just acted like a man,” Ellis said. “It wasn’t bitchin’ and moanin’ and whinin’ – ‘What do I got to do to get my job back, coach?’ At that time, I didn’t have a lot of good answers for him, other than we want to see how we can do with another guy playing.”
Pigrome, while battling turf toe during that stretch, also didn’t start the next game against Chattanooga, but entered in the second half with the offense struggling and Thomas battling a hip pointer, and helped lead a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
“The kid just kept working his tail off, kept being a great human being that he is, and it paid off for him. He fought through it,” Ellis said. “There’s a lot of men, especially nowadays, that the day he got told he wasn’t going to be the starter anymore, he would have walked out, he would have left, and it never even crossed his mind. He didn’t bat an eye. He didn’t blink. ‘Coach, I’m going to get another opportunity, and when I do, I’m going to play so good you can’t take me out again.’ Quite frankly, that’s what he did.
“As his coach, that makes you damn proud. That makes you proud to watch him. It’s just been an honor to go out there and watch him the last couple of weeks get to go have success.”
Pigrome has started each of the team’s five games since, and is expected to start Saturday against Georgia State, which allows 32.9 points and 284.1 yards passing per game. The Panthers allow just 140.2 yards rushing per game, which ranks 38th in FBS.
Though he played in 11 games as a true freshman at Maryland after being named 2015 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and leading Clay-Chalkville High School to a pair of state championship games, he didn’t appear in the bowl game loss to Boston College.
He was named the starting quarterback the following season, but suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s opening loss at Texas, after throwing for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 9 of 12 passing and rushing for 66 yards and a score on 11 attempts.
He played in 11 games each of the next two seasons and started five games during that time to become the first Maryland quarterback to start a game in four different seasons since 1945-48. After ups and downs there, however, he decided to transfer upon graduation, and credited aggressive recruiting from WKU’s staff for his decision to come to Bowling Green – a place he visited while being recruited by Ellis during high school.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA issued a blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility to 2020 fall sport student-athletes. WKU hasn’t announced who would or would not return next season with the waiver, but newly hired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Kittley said at his introductory media conference last week he expects Pigrome back next season.
Pigrome’s path to the first bowl game he’ll play in has been up-and-down with adversity along the way, but he’s working to make his next stop a positive one.
“It’s been fun. If nobody’s been on a journey like this, I feel like they’ll have a hard time in life,” Pigrome said. “Me, I know how to take things at the time. That’s not a thing for me. I know how to place myself in certain situations and just always know how to handle them. I can’t look at it as a downfall or as a step back. I had to look at it like, ‘OK, I’m still here. If you call my number, I’m here.’
“ ... I feel like we’re on a good roll right now. We’ve just got to continue what’s going on, keep believing, trusting each other, playing for one another and we’ll be fine.”{&end}
