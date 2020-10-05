Western Kentucky quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and kicker Brayden Narveson were each named Conference USA Players of the Week, the league announced Monday, after the Hilltoppers' 20-17 victory at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Pigrome was named the C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after completing 21-of-36 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 55 yards rushing. The Birmingham, Ala., native is only one of only three FBS quarterbacks with six-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season, joining Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Miami's D'Eriq King.
Narveson was named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week after making field goals of 47 and 53 yards. His 53-yarder is the third-longest in program history and is currently tied for the fifth-longest field goal in the country this season. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native is now 3-for-3 on field goal attempts this season.
In 2019, the Hilltoppers earned six total C-USA Player of the Week awards, including Cory Munson (Special Teams – Sept. 9, Sept. 30), Kyle Bailey (Defensive – Sept. 30), Ty Storey (Offensive – Nov. 11), Devon Key (Defensive – Nov. 11) and DeAngelo Malone (Defensive – Nov. 25). In WKU's seven football seasons in the league, the Hilltoppers have earned 32 weekly honors.
WKU is scheduled to host Marshall on Saturday.
