The Western Kentucky football team will be without its starting quarterback from 2020 this fall.
Tyrrell Pigrome is no longer with the Hilltopper program, WKU confirmed to the Daily News on Thursday.
Pigrome entered the transfer portal in late March, but remained with the team through the spring. He did not play in the team's spring game due to a medical condition, according to head coach Tyson Helton.
Helton said days after Pigrome's entrance into the transfer portal that the quarterback had a spot at WKU if he wanted it.
"Piggy's been a very loyal, strong quarterback for us and I always say I've got to do the right thing by the players, and I talk about being open and honest and having communication. He and I met – it was about halfway through spring," Helton said April 2. "He wanted to test the portal to see if there was an opportunity out there. At the same time, though, he has a home here. He's done a lot for us, he's a valued member of our football team and I told him if he doesn't find what he's looking for, he's loved here and hopefully he finishes his career out here.
"But my job as head coach is to make sure everybody has an opportunity to find what they want and you've heard me talk about the portal before, so he's a prime example of I have to do the right thing by the player and he's handling it the right way. We'll see – he may find what he's looking for or he might not, but he's a Hilltopper. If he wants to finish his career here, he'll have a home."
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Pigrome started 10 games last year and appeared in 11. He completed 171 of 297 passes for 1,603 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions – both of which came in a loss to Georgia State in the LendingTree Bowl. The dual-threat quarterback was WKU’s second-leading rusher with 337 yards and four touchdowns on 105 attempts.
Pigrome came as a graduate transfer from Maryland last spring, where he had 2,407 yards of offense in 34 games, including seven starts. He could potentially play another year because of the NCAA's blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility granted to fall sport student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He's the third quarterback from last year's roster that will not be with the program this fall. Kevaris Thomas – who played in three games and started two, throwing for 369 yards and three touchdowns on 37 of 70 passing with two interceptions – entered the transfer portal before the team's regular-season finale against Charlotte and stayed with the team through that game, but left the program before the team's bowl game. Davis Shanley entered the transfer portal Nov. 30 after not appearing in a game last season.
WKU’s offense struggled for much of last year’s 5-7 season, and finished 12th of 13 teams in Conference USA in scoring offense at 19 points per game and total offense at 290.3 yards per game. The Hilltoppers hired Zach Kittley as their new offensive coordinator, and following him from Houston Baptist – where he held the same position for three years – were quarterback Bailey Zappe and receivers Jerreth Sterns, Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff.
The Huskies averaged 33.8 points per game in their four games in 2020 – three of which were against FBS competition – and racked up 547.5 yards per game, with 459.5 coming through the air. Zappe completed 141 of 215 passes for 1,833 yards and 15 touchdowns to just one interception, and is the assumed frontrunner for the starting job with his familiarity with Kittley and the system.
Helton said during the spring there was a competition for every position, and even said he’s not against signing another quarterback to accentuate that point, despite bringing in Zappe. The Houston Baptist transfer took the majority of snaps during the team's spring scrimmage April 17.
Helton did add another quarterback to the room following the spring session when he signed San Diego State transfer Carson Baker in late April.
The Hilltoppers return quarterbacks Darius Ocean – who appeared in one game last season – and Grady Robison, who were both freshmen last season, brought in Louisville transfer Drew Zaubi and signed Chance McDonald out of Steilacoom High School in Washington.
WKU is scheduled to open the 2021 season Sept. 2 at Houchens-Smith Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.