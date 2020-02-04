Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. .CONTINUED RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE KY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 4:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 23.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY AFTER MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 33.3 FEET BY FRIDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 33.0 FEET...OLD FERRY RIVER ROAD IN ABERDEEN FLOODS. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 33.2 FEET ON JUL 9 2016. &&